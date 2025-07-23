Rain appoints Conrad Leigh as new CEO

Conrad Leigh, previously the chief operating officer, has been appointed as Rain’s new CEO.

Telecommunications service provider Rain has announced some leadership changes at the company.

In a statement, the company says Brandon Leigh, founder and CEO, has stepped away from his executive position and moved into a strategic advisory role on the board.

Conrad Leigh, previously the chief operating officer, has been appointed as Rain’s new CEO.

Rain is controlled by diverse shareholders, including Quarme Private Equity (Paul Harris): 41.36%; ARC: 20.25%; Pluvial: 11.75%; Montegray Capital (Michael Jordaan): 11.53%; and Ata Fund 1: 6.42%.

The company says as the founder, Brandon Leigh has been the driving force of the company, growing it from a start-up to the multi-billion-dollar company it is today.

Under his leadership, it says Rain built the first standalone 5G network outside of China, and its approach to 5G fixed wireless access has become a case study for global best practice.

According to the firm, this success has been built through a consistent strategic vision and a culture of agility and innovation.

In his role as board member and strategic advisor, Brandon will continue to shape Rain’s long-term direction.

Brandon will take on the role of CEO at rainx, a global technology company, where he’ll focus on product design and driving international expansion.

“Building Rain from a few people and a coffee machine to what it is now has been incredibly rewarding,” says Brandon Leigh. “Conrad has played a critical role both operationally and strategically, and I have every confidence that he’s the ideal leader to guide rain to future successes.”

Conrad Leigh, who previously served as chief technology officer and chief operating officer, brings extensive knowledge and experience to the CEO role.

“I’m excited to guide rain into its next chapter and build upon Brandon’s exceptional foundations,” says Conrad Leigh. “We have strong momentum, and I look forward to leading the team as we take rain to greater heights.”