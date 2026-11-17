Elon Musk and president Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to give back to South Africa, saying the technology mogul owes much of his success to the education and opportunities he received growing up in the country.

Speaking to ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl at the Semafor: Silicon Valley & The World engagement in California on 16 November, Ramaphosa said Musk should recognise how apartheid-era policies benefited him and understand the damage they inflicted on black South Africans.

Ramaphosa is this week leading a high-level, multi-stakeholder South African delegation to Silicon Valley, as the country seeks to strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities, attract investment and position itself to participate meaningfully in the rapidly-evolving global technology landscape.

During the interview, the president also expressed disappointment that he had not managed to meet Musk during his visit to the US, despite discussions about arranging a meeting.

“I have met Elon Musk in the past, and I’ve been awed by his brilliance, but also I would like to chat to him about him remembering his country, because even as one is a citizen of a new country, you should still be loyal to your old country,” Ramaphosa said.

Asked about Musk’s accusation that South Africa was building “apartheid 2.0”, Ramaphosa questioned the billionaire’s understanding of the country’s apartheid history and the need for policies aimed at addressing its legacy.

“Well, I think Elon, by nature, is very conservative, and he doesn’t fully understand the extent of what the apartheid policies did to black South Africans.

“And I think he, being a white South African, maybe he has not really appropriated and come to understand the harm that the apartheid policies did, and the way the apartheid policies chose white people only for advancement, by law, by practice, by protocol, by everything. And the education that he would have received was much better education than what I received.

“When the apartheid government spent R12 on his education, it spent R1 on my education. So, if one does not understand that, one will never be able to understand precisely what needs to be done to remedy the harm that was done.”

Asked what message he would deliver to Musk if he were in the room, Ramaphosa said the entrepreneur’s achievements were partly rooted in the opportunities available to him in South Africa.

“I would say to Elon, what you’ve become today is from your own origins, where you were initially educated .

“When he started dabbling with these game machines, it is because of the knowledge and education that was made available to him. And it is this endowment that he now has, that was formed in South Africa, and he should be one of those who would say, I would like to contribute to the development of South Africa and give back to this country.”

Starlink’s SA stumbling block

The exchange comes against the backdrop of the long-running dispute over Musk’s Starlink satellite internet business and its efforts to enter the South African market.

Musk, who was born in Pretoria in 1971, grew up in South Africa and attended Bryanston High School in Johannesburg before transferring to Pretoria Boys High School. He left the country in 1989, aged 17, before moving to Canada and subsequently the US.

He is now the world’s richest person, with the Forbes real-time billionaire rankings placing him at the top of its global list on 17 November. His wealth is largely tied to his interests in SpaceX and electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla.

Musk has repeatedly criticised South Africa’s black economic empowerment policies, describing the country’s ownership requirements as racist and arguing that they prevent his satellite internet company from operating locally.

Starlink requires individual electronic communications network service and individual electronic communications service licences from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) to operate its services directly in the country.

However, the Electronic Communications Act requires individual licence-holders to have at least 30% ownership by historically disadvantaged groups, a requirement that has become a major point of contention between SpaceX and South African authorities.

Musk has argued against the ownership requirement, while South African authorities maintain that foreign companies must comply with the country’s laws and transformation requirements if they want to operate locally.

Alternative mechanism

Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi has pushed for an alternative mechanism that would allow foreign companies to meet empowerment objectives through equity equivalent investment programmes, rather than transferring a 30% ownership stake to local shareholders.

In December 2025, Malatsi issued a policy direction instructing ICASA to consider aligning its regulations with the amended ICT Sector Code, which recognises alternative empowerment arrangements.

Starlink has supported the proposed approach and previously offered to connect 5 000 predominantly rural South African schools, potentially benefiting more than 2.4 million learners annually, through an investment arrangement.

However, the regulatory impasse remains unresolved. ICASA has maintained that changes to its licensing regulations will require amendments to the Electronic Communications Act.

The disagreement has also moved to the courts, with business lobby group Sakeliga reportedly launching legal action against ICASA this month over the interpretation of the legislation and the regulator’s position on alternative empowerment arrangements.

In addition, ICASA’s latest licensing inquiry is examining the framework governing individual network and service licences, including the availability of licences for prospective operators.

Starlink has yet to secure the licences needed to provide its satellite broadband services directly to South African customers.

Ramaphosa’s comments reinforce government’s position that international technology companies seeking access to the South African market must comply with local laws, including those designed to address historical economic inequalities.

The president’s appeal to Musk also comes as South Africa seeks to attract more international technology investment and position itself as a significant player in the global artificial intelligence and digital economy.