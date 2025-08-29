Ready or not – quantum computing is coming

Bruce Busansky, app platform specialist for sub-Saharan Africa at Red Hat.

Quantum computing, open source, agentic AI and innovation are key to strategies being developed to future-proof organisations, according to Bruce Busansky, app platform specialist for sub-Saharan Africa at Red Hat.

Speaking at the Red Hat Technology Innovation event hosted in Johannesburg this week, Busansky said quantum computing is coming, whether organisations are ready or not, and open source integration is key.

Quantum computing is the power behind digital transformation, and empowers organisations to benefit from AI, data analytics and machine learning.

“Linux remains at the centre of innovation and the standard for hybrid cloud investment. Organisations want to run workloads and any business app on any platform, wherever, and so we have to support any model, any accelerator, on any cloud. The future of AI is open,” he added.

Red Hat believes it has mobilised its technology to meet the need for speed, scale and flexibility as organisations look to leverage AI, as well as innovative technology tools, to achieve competitive advantage.

The company has highlighted that operators want to spread multiple workloads across various areas, which is fuelling demand for solutions that provide control, security and flexibility.

See also ITWeb TV: Red Hat in AI push

Busansky emphasised the impact of GenAI capabilities across the hybrid cloud and how Red Hat is positioning its AI portfolio to help organisations use these capabilities. The company is also leveraging its acquisition of Neural Magic, which it bought in January.

Neural Magic focuses on software and algorithms that accelerate GenAI inference workloads. “The Neural Magic acquisition means we can empower enterprise AI access in hybrid cloud,” said Busansky.

At the time of the acquisition, Matt Hicks, president and CEO of Red Hat, said: “By adding Neural Magic’s expertise in GenAI performance engineering and optimisation to Red Hat AI, we’re furthering our commitment to a GenAI that answers customers’ unique needs, from where workloads run to how they are tuned and trained."

Busansky, together with Eugene De Souza, regional cloud ecosystem lead for sub-Saharan Africa at Red Hat, said the company has released the 10th version of its Red Hat Enterprise Linux offering, with AI readiness and advanced capabilities.

They also referred to Red Hat Lightspeed, a group of GenAI services integrated across core platforms including Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift and the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform.

Red Hat’s growth strategy includes focused support for partners regarding security and replacement of legacy infrastructure – with a bigger focus on financial services.

Busansky and De Souza emphasised the value of its partner ecosystem, one that the company will continue to help grow.