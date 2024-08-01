RecoMed, Kaelo Health simplify access to telehealth

Sheraan Amod, founder and CEO of RecoMed.

RecoMed, a South African health tech platform, has partnered with Kaelo Health, a low-cost health insurance provider, to offer access to virtual healthcare from a central platform.

According to a statement, the solution allows individuals to access an online booking system to schedule a telehealth consultation.

RecoMed is an online healthcare marketplace and booking platform, connecting practitioners, patients and other stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem. The company says it manages more than 100 000 bookings a month.

The partnership enables a simplified online booking process for Kaelo Health policyholders, allowing them to schedule virtual appointments with healthcare practitioners via the Kaelo Health app.

The integration of RecoMed into the Kaelo Health app also allows the healthcare practitioner to curate a series of screening questions for the patient to work through ahead of a telehealth consultation. As a result, the practitioner can guide a patient more efficiently during the online appointment.

“Our mission is to provide quality and affordable healthcare that significantly improves the lives of all South Africans,” says Dr Arianna Alletzhauser, head of clinical operations at Kaelo Health.

“As a provider of low-cost health insurance products, we wanted to create a platform that would allow patients to consult with a healthcare provider online − a way of extending access to primary healthcare services. Collaborating with RecoMed has allowed us to reimagine this vision on a greater and more innovative scale.”

Kaelo Health was established two decades ago and provides gap cover insurance to pay for hospital shortfalls not covered by medical schemes, primary healthcare cover, occupational health clinics and psychological well-being services. In 2021, Dis-Chem acquired a 25% stake in Kaelo.

According to RecoMed, telehealth consultations offer an opportunity to improve access to care by expanding geographical reach, as well as the patient’s choice of primary healthcare provider. Through the platform, patients can book, consult and ask a healthcare practitioner questions.

“We’re pleased to be able to power the technology behind Kaelo’s innovative patient platform that effectively lowers the cost of primary healthcare,” comments Sheraan Amod, CEO of RecoMed.