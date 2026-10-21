Redefine wheels solar across Cape properties

The Brackengate solar wheeling facility. (Image supplied)

Redefine Properties has launched a R106 million purpose-built municipal solar wheeling project in Cape Town, transforming the Massmart Distribution Centre in Brackengate into a clean energy generation hub serving multiple assets across its portfolio.

According to Redefine, the project generates 9 889MWh of renewable energy annually, which is wheeled through the City of Cape Town’s municipal grid to power Kenilworth Centre, Blue Route Mall and The Towers Office precinct.

It notes that as part of the city’s pilot wheeling programme, the initiative is expected to avoid approximately 9 645 tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

This project demonstrates how existing municipal infrastructure can be used to deliver scalable lower carbon energy solutions for the built environment, it adds.

As the first purpose-built rooftop solar wheeling project of its kind within the City of Cape Town’s municipal grid, Redefine notes the Brackengate facility marks a step forward in enabling private sector participation in energy reform.

It explains that the model allows renewable energy generated at one asset to be efficiently allocated across others, improving energy security and reducing dependence on traditional supply.

Underpinned by a 20-year commitment, the project demonstrates the value of collaboration between local government and private sector to address energy challenges, while setting a practical precedent for the role of wheeling in supporting Cape Town’s energy transition, it adds.

Smart property portfolio

Redefine points out that its diversified portfolio creates the opportunity to match energy generation with demand across different asset classes.

At Brackengate, the scale of the industrial facility enables large-scale solar generation, while wheeling distributes this energy to retail and office assets.

According to the company, this approach allows Redefine to maximise the value of its portfolio by linking assets into a more integrated energy system.

“The significance of this project lies not only in the scale of the installation, but in the way it allows us to manage energy across our portfolio,” says Leon Kok, chief operating officer of Redefine.

“By using the capacity of one asset to support others, we’re creating a more efficient and resilient portfolio. It is a more sophisticated approach to asset management, and one that reduces our reliance on traditional energy sources, while supporting long-term value creation.”

Engineering behind the project

Wheeling enables renewable energy generated at one site to be fed into the grid and allocated to other properties, with the municipality managing the balancing between supply and demand.

Redefine explains that delivering this at scale required a purpose-built technical solution integrated into the City of Cape Town’s municipal grid.

It states that the 7.014MWp facility comprises 11 691 solar panels installed across approximately 57 000 square metres of roof space at the Massmart Distribution Centre. It is connected to the municipal network at the Rubicon Substation and operates at 800V.

To enable the flow of energy into the grid, the project also required the construction of a dedicated mini-substation building. This would house the required switchgear and meters, as well as a purpose-built inverter station and transformer yard.

Across the installation, approximately 300km of cabling has been used, supported by 2km of rooftop walkways to allow for access, maintenance and long-term operational reliability.

“The project goes well beyond a conventional rooftop solar installation,” adds Kok. “It reflects the level of engineering and coordination required to make wheeling viable at scale and our commitment to investing in solutions that deliver measurable impact.”

By participating in the City of Cape Town’s wheeling pilot programme, Redefine notes it demonstrates how commercial property owners and municipalities can work together to unlock renewable energy investment and create more flexible urban energy systems.

“The city’s pooled wheeling facility represents a decisive leap forward in advancing the bold vision set out in our 2050 Energy Strategy,” says alderman Xanthea Limberg, city mayoral committee member for energy.

“Cape Town stands proudly as South Africa’s leading metro, championing a just energy transition and pioneering innovative approaches through progressive policy reforms. These reforms have not only liberalised the local energy market, but are also unlocking renewable energy opportunities that will power communities and businesses for decades to come.

“This latest achievement further cements Cape Town’s position as Africa’s leading green energy hub, demonstrating its commitment to energy resilience, reliability, affordability and carbon neutrality.”