Redvine Networks looks to replicate Africa SD-WAN success in Europe

Binesh George, CEO and co-founder, Redvine.

SD-WAN and networking service provider Redvine Networks is banking on its success in Africa to help cement its expansion into Europe and the offer of a viable alternative to traditional network providers.

SD-WAN integrates edge, gateway and orchestrator technologies to ensure the optimal delivery of data between organisations and their cloud service providers. Gateways are deployed at data centres to optimise traffic paths for assured performance and provide security services like firewalls.

Redvine has launched four new European gateway locations and established a strategic presence in France.

The company says the new gateway locations, strategically selected for optimal latency and redundancy, provide a strong European backbone that will allow it to support multinational customers, enable intelligent traffic routing and deliver enhanced performance at the edge.

With these sites, Redvine customers can connect to major cloud platforms, enterprise branches and regional hubs with minimal friction and full real-time visibility, the company stated.

To support the roll-out, Redvine has partnered with AnotherPeak to drive the company’s expansion efforts in Europe.

See also Redvine looks to software-defined datacentre space in Africa

AnotherPeak is headed by Etienne Coulon, who will lead market development, channel partnerships and customer engagement. This follows earlier collaboration with Redvine on its Project RHEA solution and reflects a deep alignment in vision and strategy.

“Europe needs networks with concrete added value as opposed to contractual service level agreements that are rarely challenged,” says Binesh George, CEO and co-founder at Redvine. “Etienne brings invaluable insight into the regional market. With him as part of team, we are not only extending our infrastructure footprint but also deepening our relationships with customers and partners.”

Double-down on Africa

George insists this expansion is not a departure from Africa, but “a doubling-down on what we know works”.

According to George, ‘what works’ is the value that the company’s provider-neutral, performance-first SD-WAN model offers in regions where agility, visibility and control are non-negotiable.

“In Europe, we’re launching four gateway locations and establishing a strategic presence in France to meet rising demand for intelligent traffic routing, cloud connectivity and edge performance. But this isn’t a ‘lift and shift’ of our African model. It’s a translation of our proven approach into a new context – one where enterprises are increasingly aware that poor network quality is a business risk, and where real SLAs and transparency are now baseline expectations,” George continues.

But for George and the Redvine Networks team, the Europe-Africa connection goes further, with the company’s European footprint and aspirations strengthening its African operations.

“Multinational clients operating across both continents can now benefit from seamless connectivity, consistent policy enforcement and real-time visibility across borders. As African markets continue to embrace cloud-first architectures and data sovereignty frameworks, our gateway infrastructure and local partnerships position us to support regulatory readiness and digital resilience,” George continues.

He asserts that Africa remains a core growth engine for Redvine.

“The continent’s appetite for scalable, secure and locally hosted solutions is only increasing – and our European expansion allows us to serve that demand with even greater sophistication and reach. We’re not just building networks; we’re building bridges between continents, enabling African organisations to compete globally and European enterprises to engage locally.”