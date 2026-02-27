Regent Business School opens innovation lab at Soweto school

Bopasenatla Secondary School learners in the new future-focused technology makerspace. (Image: Supplied)

Soweto-based Bopasenatla Secondary School has become the latest recipient of the iLeadLAB initiative.

Spearheaded by Regent Business School, iLeadLAB is an educational programme that provides innovation hubs (makerspaces) aimed at equipping learners and students with 21st century skills.

It focuses on digital literacy, coding and robotics, artificial intelligence and laser cutting, in an effort to foster practical, project-based learning for improved employability and tech-focused entrepreneurship.

In a statement, Regent says opening the iLeadLAB marks the third one at a secondary school, with previous installations in KwaZulu-Natal and Manenberg.

According to Regent, it approached the Gauteng Department of Education for recommendations, and five deserving schools were shortlisted. Following a series of visits, Bopasenatla Secondary School came up as the front-runner.

Hoosen Essof, head of community engagement, innovation and student experience at Regent Business School, states: “We look for schools where leadership is changing outcomes against the odds.

“At Bopasenatla Secondary School, we saw a principal who rebuilt a school through vision and determination. The iLeadLAB strengthens that momentum and places powerful tools in the hands of learners who might never otherwise access them.”

The programme also aims to improve access to advanced tools for learners, narrowing the divide and strengthening university readiness.

Valued at approximately R400 000, the iLeadLAB includes a laser-cutting machine, 3D printers, virtual reality headsets, a sublimation printer and specialised furniture.

Designed as a technology makerspace, it integrates with multiple subjects, enabling hands-on learning across disciplines. The labs are designed as incubation spaces where learners are encouraged to experiment, build and imagine how technology can translate into real-world ventures.

Regent is also providing hands-on training to equip teachers to use the technology confidently, supported by ongoing check-ins.

Principal Radzuma Bopasen comments: “We introduced computer application technology and robotics in recent years, but without advanced tools, there was a gap.

“This lab helps us balance the curriculum and prepare learners for a world shaped by artificial intelligence and digital skills. For our learners, many of whom have never interacted with this kind of technology, it is a blessing that will keep them relevant and confident.”