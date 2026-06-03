Relationships that last are built long before the deal

Trust is built through relationships. (Image source: 123RF)

There’s a moment that comes up early in most new business conversations. Someone asks: “So… what makes you different?”

What they’re really asking is simpler: why should I trust you with my business?

It’s a fair question. But here’s the reality. By the time it’s being asked, the real work should already be done. In distribution, trust isn’t built in the pitch or the proposal. It’s built long before the first order ever lands.

The South African ICT channel isn’t a market where relationships are optional. From where I sit, they’re the product. When a reseller chooses a distributor, they aren’t just choosing a price list or a warehouse. They’re choosing the people who will answer the phone when the order is urgent, when pricing has shifted and when a client is waiting while the pressure mounts.

Technology changes fast. What doesn’t change is trust. And trust is built through relationships long before it’s ever tested.

That kind of reliability can’t be promised in a slide deck. It’s proven quietly, over time. In the follow-ups you didn’t have to chase. In the problems you owned instead of deflected. In the moments you picked up the phone instead of sending a generic e-mail.

Distribution in South Africa is demanding. Many resellers run lean operations, with small teams managing sales, logistics, admin and after-sales support. In that environment, every delay and every miscommunication matters. The relationship with a distributor isn’t peripheral. For many resellers, it sits right at the centre of their business.

That’s why groundwork matters. Taking the time to understand a reseller’s business before they become a customer isn’t a soft exercise. Knowing how they operate, what they sell, which verticals matter and where they want to grow is how real partnerships are built early and intentionally.

Regional presence plays a bigger role than people often admit. Being accessible in the markets where resellers actually operate, rather than managing everything from a distant head office, changes the quality of the relationship. There’s a difference between knowing a market and simply servicing one, and resellers know which they’re dealing with.

Operational reliability is the real currency of distribution. Trust is practical. It’s built one delivery, one quote and one service call at a time. When resellers know you’ll do what you say you will, behaviour changes. They stop hedging. They stop splitting orders “just in case”. They start committing.

That shift from cautious to confident is where a transactional relationship becomes a partnership. It also gives resellers the confidence to build stronger relationships with their own customers, knowing their supply chain is solid.

Value in distribution extends well beyond the transaction itself. Training, market insight, access to vendor programmes and support when things don’t go to plan are what separate a supplier from a genuine partner. The channel has spent years talking about transformation. What most resellers actually need is consistency. Someone who shows up and follows through.

The best partnerships I’ve seen were never aggressively sold. They grew steadily because someone paid attention early, showed up consistently and understood the business before a single order was placed.

That’s not a tactic. It’s a mindset. And in an industry built on trust, it still matters more than any deal ever will.