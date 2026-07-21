Remote work gains momentum in SA

The expansion of remote work opportunities shows employers increasingly recognise flexible work as a strategic advantage rather than a short-term response.

Remote work is no longer confined to South Africa's ICT sector, with employers increasingly offering work-from-home vacancies across the finance, business management, sales and marketing sectors as organisations compete for skilled talent.

According to Pnet's July 2026 Job Market Trends Report, remote job opportunities increased 28% during the first six months of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

The report is based on empirical data sourced from The Stepstone Group − a global job tech company that runs recruitment platforms in several countries, including Pnet and CareerJunction in South Africa.

Looking over a two-year period, remote vacancies have surged 41% in SA, signalling that flexible work has become an enduring feature of the country's labour market rather than a pandemic-era phenomenon, notes the report.

The online recruitment platform says the data reflects employers' growing willingness to embrace digital -first operating models while widening access to specialist skills.

Although information technology continues to account for the largest share of remote vacancies, Pnet says flexible work is becoming increasingly common across a broader mix of occupations.

“Finance has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors for remote employment, with opportunities more than quadrupling over the past two years. Strong growth has also been recorded across business and management, sales, administration, office support, marketing, and design and media,” the report reveals.

Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet, says organisations are embedding remote work into their long-term workforce strategies rather than treating it as a temporary arrangement.

"Remote employment has cemented itself as a permanent feature of the job market as organisations continue to digitise their operations and embrace new ways of working. Demand extends well beyond information technology into business and management, finance, sales, admin, office and support, marketing, as well as design and media. The continued expansion of remote opportunities shows employers increasingly recognise flexible work as a strategic advantage rather than a short-term response."

According to Pnet, while remote positions still account for a relatively small proportion of South Africa's overall labour market, demand has remained resilient despite many organisations introducing return-to-office policies in 2022 and 2023.

The report also found demand for remote workers is now growing faster than during the initial remote work boom experienced in the first half of 2022.

Cloud computing advances

According to Pnet, employers are increasingly using flexible work arrangements to strengthen recruitment efforts, access wider talent pools and address ongoing skills shortages.

The report says advances in cloud computing, virtual collaboration platforms and digital communication technologies are enabling organisations to support remote work across a growing number of professional occupations.

Bates points out that organisations that embrace flexible working arrangements are likely to strengthen their competitive position in an increasingly skills-constrained labour market.

"Advances in digital collaboration, cloud-based systems and virtual communication are making remote work viable across an expanding range of occupations. For employers, this presents an opportunity to rethink talent attraction and retention strategies. Organisations that embrace flexible work will remain competitive in an evolving labour market."

The findings also offer guidance for job seekers by identifying industries where remote work opportunities are expanding most rapidly.

According to Pnet, professionals seeking greater workplace flexibility can use the latest hiring trends to target sectors that are actively investing in remote working models while aligning career choices with longer-term labour market demand.