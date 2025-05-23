Research heavyweights join Nzimande’s working group

Professor Blade Nzimande, minister of science, technology and innovation.

A 12-person working group will determine the implications of the US withdrawal of funding for key public research and innovation projects in South Africa.

Professor Blade Nzimande, minister of science, technology and innovation, appointed the team this week.

The move follows US president Donald Trump’s decision to halt US funding to SA, amid allegations of a ‘white genocide’ and that Afrikaner farmers are being deliberately targeted and killed.

In February, all US state departments were ordered to suspend aid to SA. The North American nation reportedly allocated nearly $440 million (R7.8 billion) in assistance to SA in 2023.

In a statement, the department says the working group on science, technology and innovation (STI) funding will also analyse the current geopolitical risks related to STI and how SA should position itself to deal with the current situation.

Additionally, it will propose policy and strategic responses to enhance the long-term security and sustainability of the STI system and the role of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation.

“The working group is expected to provide the minister with its first draft report within four weeks after assumption of the task, and the final report to the minister is expected on 30 June,” it says.

The working group comprises: