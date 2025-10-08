Ricoh SA changes distribution model for office and production print operations

Dean Richards, CEO of Ricoh South Africa.

Ricoh South Africa announced the transition to an accredited business partner-only distribution modelfor its office print and selected production print operations.

Upon completion of the transition, Ricoh will no longer operate a direct sales force or direct technical service operations for office print in South Africa. The sales and servicing of Ricoh products will be managed exclusively through the company’s network of accredited business partners, certified to sell, support, and service its products and solutions under Ricoh’s global brand and quality standards.

Ricoh believes this collaborative, partner-led approach will reduce duplication, increase agility and improve cost efficiency. The decision comes in response to evolving market dynamics and the need for a more agile and customer-centric approach.

According to the company, there is growing demand for partners who provide specialised, localised support and understand regional market needs. With traditional print markets maturing, growth is now being driven by digital services, cloud infrastructure, and managed solutions. Customers increasingly expect integrated IT, print, and cloud offerings that support productivity and security from anywhere.

Dean Richards, CEO of Ricoh South Africa, says: “By placing our accredited business partners at the centre of our distribution strategy, we are reinforcing our commitment to long-term, sustainable growth – built on trust, loyalty, and shared success.”

The transition is a phased process and is expects to increase the size of Ricoh’s partner network.