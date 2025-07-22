Rubrik advances new data security for AWS Cloud databases

Rubrik expands its data protection services.

Rubrik, the cyber security company, today announced a significant expansion of its data protection services, which provides an additional layer of defence in depth for Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL. As the volume of data continues to grow at an unprecedented scale, it exposes organisations to substantial data security gaps, increased risk of cyber threats and stringent compliance requirements. To help Rubrik customers address these challenges, Rubrik unveiled new upcoming support for Amazon DynamoDB, and launched a proprietary cyber resilience offering for relational databases, beginning with Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL.

This move strengthens Rubrik's leadership in cloud data protection, directly meeting customer demand for high performance and cost-effective resilience and security for their mission-critical databases. Customers will benefit from a unified platform that simplifies operations, lowers cloud backup costs and offers immutable protection by default.

"As organisations entrust their most critical data and applications with cloud database services, it’s crucial to have secure and cost-effective protection in place," said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. "Extending our cloud database protection to Amazon DynamoDB and deepening our capabilities for Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL is a testament to our ongoing innovation and strategic partnership with AWS. Together, we can help our customers become truly cyber resilient.”

Comprehensive protection for Amazon DynamoDB

Rubrik is extending its data protection offerings to Amazon DynamoDB, AWS’s flagship serverless, distributed NoSQL database service, with a single, policy-driven console that automates everything from backup scheduling and immutability to complex cross-account recovery – a process that is often manual, intricate and tedious.

Centralised visibility and control: For customers who choose not to use AWS native services, Rubrik provides a unified dashboard to monitor and discover all DynamoDB instances across connected AWS accounts and regions.

Cost reduction: Rubrik enables storage-efficient, incremental-forever backups and provides the flexibility to choose from a full range of Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) storage classes, including Amazon S3 Standard, S3 Standard-Infrequent Access, S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access, S3 Glacier Instant Retrieval, S3 Glacier Flexible Retrieval and S3 Glacier Deep Archive.

Cyber resilience offering for Amazon RDS

The new offering is engineered specifically for relational databases, launching first with support for Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL.

Immutable protection without additional infrastructure: Ensure database backups are both unchangeable and undeletable without the need for additional vault configurations or multi-service architectures to enhance cyber resilience.

Simplified and unified operations: For customers who choose not to use AWS native services, the Rubrik platform is designed to provide a centralised management view of RDS backup information across multiple AWS regions and accounts.