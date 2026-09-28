Rubrik brings agentic AI to cyber recovery with launch of Rubrik MCP

Rubrik AI functions as an autonomous execution engine. (Image: Butter Knife)

Rubrik, the security and AI operations company, has announced Rubrik MCP (Model Context Protocol), giving an organisation’s AI agents a secure, programmable path to Rubrik’s data, identity and application intelligence. Support for MCP expands Rubrik AI, which is now trusted by one-third of its global customers, and unites Anthropic’s frontier models with Rubrik’s domain expertise and security guardrails – to deliver a multi-step reasoning agent engineered for critical incident response.

"We are seeing rapid growth with AI, and the addition of Rubrik MCP transforms security operations by seamlessly connecting customer AI agents directly into Rubrik's rich telemetry and governance framework,” said Arvind Nithrakashyap, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Rubrik. "Cyber threats accelerate at machine speed, and we are helping our customers use AI to maintain complete visibility and control across complex enterprise environments.”

"Rubrik AI has honestly made my life so much easier. Mornings used to be a drag, spent hunting through pages of failure logs to figure out what went wrong overnight. Now, I just open Rubrik and get an instant, clear summary that explains exactly why a backup failed and how to fix it," said Mpho Mongalo, Senior Backup Specialist, Datacentrix.

From actionable insights to agentic cyber resilience

Rubrik MCP exposes the Rubrik Security Cloud API schema directly, granting connected agents instant access to any available capability. Teams can save their multi-step recovery or compliance workflows to make them re-usable, deterministic tools across any AI client. Rubrik keeps security fully intact through role-based access control parity, configurable permissions and OWASP MCP Top 10-aligned guardrails.

By enabling direct interaction with Rubrik Security Cloud intelligence and Rubrik Agent Cloud governance, Rubrik AI equips organisations to operate at machine speed and govern agentic AI deployments. Rubrik AI functions as an autonomous execution engine that operates across data, identity and applications to deliver critical business outcomes. Rubrik engineered Rubrik AI's agent architecture in collaboration with Anthropic's teams, reducing response latency and improving the efficiency of its multi-step reasoning.