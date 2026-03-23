Rubrik data protection for Google Workspace helps enterprise customers achieve end-to-end cyber resilience

Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik.

As adoption for Google Workspace continues to grow, Rubrik, the security and AI operations company, announced the launch of Rubrik Data Protection for Google Workspace. More than 11 million enterprises using Google Drive and Gmail can now use Rubrik features to help them achieve end-to-end cyber resilience.

Google Workspace is a suite of AI productivity tools that empowers teams to collaborate from anywhere. It holds mission-critical data for millions in organisations worldwide who cannot lose access to these tools or their data. Rubrik Data Protection can now help Google Workspace customers reduce the risk of significant data and business losses or suspended operations.

Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik, says: “Organisations can’t protect data in isolation. Modern resilience requires us to see the entire estate at once. Rubrik is built on three pillars of resilience – data, identity and AI – because an attack or error in one is a direct threat to the entire ecosystem. With our deep collaboration with Google Cloud, our core mission is to empower today’s organisations with a unified platform that offers trust and complete cyber resilience.”

Now, Google Workspace customers can benefit from these Rubrik features:

Logical air-gap protection: Immutable, air-gapped backups for Gmail and Google Drive.

Immutable, air-gapped backups for Gmail and Google Drive. High-fidelity, rapid recovery: Instead of manual, destructive restores that strip away permissions.

Instead of manual, destructive restores that strip away permissions. Automated, policy-driven SLAs: Organisations gain additional layers of protection to meet strict RPO and RTO requirements.

Organisations gain additional layers of protection to meet strict RPO and RTO requirements. Seamless continuity: Rubrik’s "point-and-click" experience slashes recovery times from days of manual reconstruction to just minutes.

Millions of Google Workspace users globally can now embrace the future of secure, scalable AI with end-to-end cyber resilience. Learn how to achieve active operational recovery for your Google Workspace ecosystem here.

Visit the Rubrik booth (#7509) at Google Cloud Next 2026, from 22-24 April in Las Vegas.