Rubrik safeguards Microsoft 365 configurations. (Image: Butter Knife Pty Ltd)

Rubrik, the security and AI operations company, recently announced Configuration Resilience for Microsoft 365. The new offering provides protection and rolls back changes with a single action for the critical settings that govern Microsoft applications, including Microsoft 365, Purview and Defender. By continuously safeguarding Microsoft 365 configurations, Rubrik equips organisations with a one-click undo button to reverse unauthorised system modifications before attackers can steal sensitive data.

Rubrik is one of the only vendors in the industry that recovers identity, configuration and data for Microsoft 365 on a unified SaaS-based control plane platform, which is Rubrik Security Cloud. By adding configuration to existing Microsoft Entra ID and Microsoft 365 data resilience, customers can now recover the whole attack chain.

Threat actors aren’t always focused on destructive malware. For example, 82% of 2025 detections were malware-free. Instead, threat actors compromise valid user credentials to log in quietly. Rubrik Zero Labs found that 90% of IT and security leaders reported identity-based attacks as the single largest threat to their organisations. Once inside an environment, attackers do not need to alter files directly. Instead, they log in and reconfigure your Microsoft 365 tenant, quietly leaving exposed backdoors and persistence.

"The configuration change now is the attack," said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Rubrik. "Adversaries no longer need to touch your data to steal it. They can change the underlying security rules that protect it. Existing detection tools can alert you that a door was opened, but they cannot close it for you. By bringing identity, configuration and data resilience together into one architecture, Rubrik gives security teams the power to surgically reverse an attacker's steps and ensure business continuity."

Adversaries quietly alter data loss prevention (DLP) rules, create rogue e-mail forwarding instructions, disable threat filters and expand global file sharing. These hidden changes persist long after an administrator disables the compromised user account. Organisations that only back up static files leave their control room entirely exposed. Detection tools can flag that a change occurred, but they offer no mechanism to restore original settings. IT administrators are often forced to manually rebuild complex tenant settings using spreadsheets, screenshots and untested scripts, a process that regularly takes weeks.

Rubrik Configuration Resilience adds configuration recovery to existing protections for Microsoft Entra ID and core data, offering end-to-end resilience for identity, configuration and data for Microsoft 365 on one platform. Rather than asking whether their data is backed up, organisations can now confidently work towards restoring their entire operating environment to a trusted state, helping organisations recover their core operations in minutes instead of weeks.