Rubrik named a leader in 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant

Rubrik’s Preemptive Recovery works before an attack happens. (Image: Butter Knife Pty Ltd)

Rubrik, the security and AI operations company, has been named a leader and positioned furthest in vision in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms. 2026 marks the seventh consecutive year of the recognition, which for Rubrik validates the company’s focus on delivering agentic cyber resilience to protect organisations from sophisticated cyber threats and autonomous agent overreach.

"Twelve years ago, Rubrik predicted that the greatest threat to enterprise data would be active adversaries, and eventually, the very autonomous agents trusted to run modern operations," said Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder at Rubrik. "Today, legacy backup solutions are no longer sufficient. Organisations require complete cyber resilience that spans data protection, identity resilience and agent governance to defend their businesses from AI-powered attacks."

Organisational recovery timelines often average more than 20 days, but the average breakout time for modern cyber criminals has collapsed to just 39 seconds. Traditional security models focusing purely on prevention and detection are failing to keep pace with modern threat vectors.

Rubrik continues to narrow this operational recovery gap by providing a unified platform designed to protect and recover data, identities and govern autonomous agents. Rubrik’s Preemptive Recovery works before an attack happens by continuously indexing data, mapping application dependencies and tracking identity access during standard backups. Organisations can immediately locate clean recovery points, assess the blast radius and execute restorations in minutes.

To address compromised credentials, Rubrik Identity Resilience continuously monitors Active Directory, Microsoft Entra ID and Okta to surgically isolate attacker persistence while rolling forward authorised transactions.

This announcement comes on the heels of the launch of Rubrik AI to deliver agentic automation against machine-speed cyber breaches and compromised AI agents.

View the full Gartner Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms 2026 report here.