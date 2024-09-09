Rural Mpumalanga clinic gets LEO satellite connectivity

Situated at the Modikwa Mine in Mpumalanga near Burgersfort, Modikwa Clinic is one of 23 healthcare facilities run by Platinum Health.

Platinum Health Modikwa Clinic has become the first South African clinic to get low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity in the country.

This is according to Q-KON, a satellite connectivity provider, which partnered with technology services firm Gijima and Premium Health to launch the solution at the clinic.

LEO satellites operate in a low altitude orbit, typically between 160km and 2 000km above the Earth’s surface. These satellites are used for various purposes, including communications, Earth observation and scientific research.

Their ability to offer low-latency communications and high-quality imaging makes them an essential part of modern satellite technology.

Providers of LEO satellite providers include Starlink, OneWeb, Amazon (Project Kuiper) and Telesat.

These LEO satellite providers are helping to revolutionise global connectivity, Earth monitoring and data services through the advanced technology and growing satellite constellations.

Q-KON is a tier one provider, linking off-grid locations to core networks using wireless and satellite technologies.

Situated at the Modikwa Mine in Mpumalanga near Burgersfort, Modikwa Clinic is one of 23 healthcare facilities run by Platinum Health – a medical scheme and healthcare provider for employees and their families in the platinum and chrome mining sector.

The Twoobii-OneWeb link delivers satellite connectivity that integrates with Platinum Health’s systems and network infrastructure.

Q-KON notes the Twoobii-OneWeb solution was developed on the global Eutelsat OneWeb constellation, with additional network integration, quality-of-service profiles and service level delivery requirements, in order to meet the needs of South African enterprises.

It explains that it is integrated with Gijima’s core network at Teraco Isando, to ensure minimal latency, and provide visibility to the Gijima managed services team.

The satellite connectivity provider adds that like many such facilities, Modikwa Clinic is located in a remote rural area, which can experience challenges when using conventional and terrestrial communications links.

According to the company, this makes mining healthcare facilities a prime candidate for the use of smart satellite services, such as part of the ongoing digitisation of healthcare provisioning.

In a trial at the Platinum Health Modikwa Clinic, Gijima transitioned from fixed wireless access to a Twoobii-OneWeb LEO satellite link.

This pilot programme, conducted over two weeks without the users’ knowledge, was designed to ensure unbiased results and demonstrated results that have led to the immediate initiation of a second installation, says Q-KON.

It explains that the trial replaced the clinic’s previous fixed wireless system with the Twoobii-OneWeb LEO satellite technology.

The new satellite link delivered substantial improvements when measured against the trial success criteria of markedly reduced latency, a reliable and fast connection, and an absence of downtime, it adds.

The Platinum Health management team has agreed to continue the service, and contract negotiations are under way with Gijima to facilitate access to Twoobii-OneWeb LEO services across the Platinum Health wide area network.

“Our health maintenance organisation model depends on our own health service providers and facilities having constant online access,” says Quantin van Rensburg, CIO of Platinum Health.

“This allows all service providers to access centralised patient records and results in streamlined, seamless diagnosis and treatment, and improved patient satisfaction,” he adds.

“We are committed to enabling Platinum Health to deliver patient-centric care at all their healthcare facilities,” comments Louis Kirstein, solutions architect at Gijima.

“The Twoobii-OneWeb LEO smart satellite services connectivity will enhance the interface between the scheme, healthcare professionals and patients through providing additional digital touchpoints, and enabling mobile-friendly services.”

The partners believe the digital transformation trend in global healthcare – driven by a determination to provide improved patient outcomes – requires always-on connectivity for the industry to truly move online.

Through digitisation, they add, healthcare service providers can be more productive and treat more patients.

With access to centralised patient records, they can accelerate the diagnosis process and ensure they are delivering personalised patient care as part of the new, patient-centric model, the partners note.