SA backs hydrogen future at Japan's Expo 2025

SA is stepping up its role in the global clean energy transition, with deputy minister of science, technology and innovation Nomalungelo Gina outlining the country’s hydrogen and sustainable fuels agenda at two high-level gatherings in Japan this week.

Speaking at the Ministerial Meeting on Sustainable Fuels and the 7th Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting, hosted by Japan’s ministry of economy, trade and industry as part of Expo 2025 Osaka, Gina detailed SA’s efforts to drive hydrogen demand creation, expand the use of sustainable fuels and foster inclusive industrialisation.

The Ministerial Meeting on Sustainable Fuels, launched by Japan and Brazil in 2024 ahead of COP 30, aims to accelerate the uptake of biofuels, e-fuels and other alternatives. Meanwhile, the Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting focuses on strengthening international co-operation and tackling barriers to hydrogen production and use across industries.

Gina emphasised that SA is implementing comprehensive hydrogen policies, underpinned by initiatives such as the Platinum Valley Initiative and the registration of Strategic Integrated Projects. These efforts target the decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries such as steel, cement and chemicals, as well as hydrogen mobility for mining, transport and power generation.

“Sustainable fuels play a critical role in advancing our decarbonisation efforts by providing fuels that can power our industries, transport systems and economies, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions in support of our climate change commitments,” she said.

She highlighted enabling measures such as the 2019 Biofuels Regulatory Framework, blending regulations, feedstock protocols and incentives under the Taxation Laws Amendment Act of 2024 to support local manufacturing of hydrogen-powered vehicles. Other flagship programmes include CoalCO2-X, which pilots carbon capture and re-use technologies.

Gina welcomed the meeting’s theme of “Demand Creation”, arguing that building sustainable demand for hydrogen will be key to unlocking an inclusive energy transition. “If we get this right, demand creation will not only sustain the hydrogen economy but make it a true driver of a just, inclusive and sustainable energy transition,” she noted.

SA’s presence at Expo 2025 builds on its broader efforts to align research, industry and finance in the green economy. Recently, Standard Bank and the Vaal University of Technology launched the Standard Bank Centre of Excellence for Hydrogen Energy aimed at driving hydrogen and renewable energy innovation. The collaboration is designed to accelerate research, create new skills pipelines and support industry adoption of green technologies, a move that complements the government’s hydrogen roadmap and international engagement.

In Japan, Gina is holding bilateral meetings with government officials, industry leaders including Toyota and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and academics from Kyoto and Osaka universities. Discussions will cover hydrogen certification, infrastructure readiness, nanotechnology, carbon recycling and space science.

Japan’s Hydrogen Basic Strategy and its Initiative for Sustainable Fuels and Mobility, which focus on strengthening supply chains and scaling up clean fuels for aviation and shipping, mirror SA’s ambitions. Both countries see the hydrogen economy not only as a decarbonisation tool but also as an industrial opportunity to create jobs and uplift communities.

“The creation of a sustainable fuel future must incorporate just, inclusive and transformative principles. Training, reskilling and knowledge transfer will ensure that the transition creates jobs, builds industries and uplifts communities,” Gina said.