SA becomes thriving market for pre-owned iPhones

The launch of the Apple iPhone 16 amplified demand for iPhones in the last quarter of 2024.

iStore South Africa has seen a significant rise in the sale of Apple iPhones in the first quarter of 2025, boosted by its pre-owned segment.

The Core Group-owned reseller of Apple products and accessories says it has seen growing demand for iPhones in SA, with October to December 2024 (iStore’s first quarter) recording the highest sales since the local inception of the business in 2005.

Linda van der Nest, chief commercial officer of iStore South Africa, tells ITWeb that over the years, SA has become a thriving market for used and refurbished iPhones, amid growing demand for affordable devices and mobile connectivity.

This vertical forms part of iStore's trade-in programme, which allows customers to sell their old phones when they upgrade to a new model, enabling a variety of refurbished iPhones for reselling, explains Van der Nest.

“iStore South Africa will be celebrating its 20th anniversary later this year. We've seen demand for Apple products grow from strength to strength within those years.We've been investing in bringing more affordable products to the market and we’ve just come out of a record quarter in sales for iStore South Africa.

“We've also seen tremendous growth with our pre-owned offering.The pre-owned devices brought a whole new segment of South Africans to iPhones. There is growing demand for pre-owned phones because there are different consumer affordability segments. Some people can afford a R5 000 phone, others can afford a R10 000 phone, and you will find this trend all over the world. It's about being able to bring an offering to the market that fits into different affordability segments.”

Van der Nest was unable to disclose specific sales figures for iPhones in SA.

Viable alternative

According to data from CCI Insight, as reported by Phone Arena, Apple and Samsung dominated global shipments of second-hand smartphones in the second quarter of 2024, accounting for a combined 80% of global second-hand phone sales.

Factors influencing this growing refurbished market include affordability and government regulations on the handling of electronic waste.

Van der Nest says pre-owned iPhones sell from around R4 000 and come certified by iStore with a two-year warranty.

“When customers trade in their phone, we make sure we quality-control and check them to make them available to the next customer who is looking to purchase a pre-owned phone. We run a powerful circular economy, and when phone owners eventually trade in their devices, [the handsets] can still live longer.”

Arnold Ponela, IDC senior research analyst for mobile technologies and image printing and document solutions for SA and Sub-Saharan Africa, says Apple’s certified pre-owned offerings (CPO) market is flourishing, driven by the high cost of new devices that are beyond reach for most locals.

Linda van der Nest, chief commercial officer of iStore South Africa.

With a starting price of around R9 000 for a new iPhone, affordability remains a challenge for most South Africans, he states.

“iPhones are premium-priced, making them less accessible in South Africa, where average income levels are lower than in western countries. Apple's focus on the high-end market further limits its reach among mass consumers.

“For consumers who love Apple products but find them unaffordable, CPOs provide a viable and popular alternative. Apple’s dedicated CPO store in Rosebank is an example of this growing trend, offering quality refurbished devices that cater to the demand for affordable, premium options,” notes Ponela.

Apple performed strongly during its product launch season last year, with a 23% global market share, according to market research firm Canalys.

In 2024, Apple was the second-best performing phone brand in SA, after Samsung, with Huawei ranking in third position, in terms of market share, according to Statscounter.

Ponela notes that Apple holds second position in the South African market by value, despite ranking lower in terms of unit shipments.

“Apple is not among the top-selling smartphone brands in South Africa, as it accounts for only approximately 4% of total unit shipments. Samsung dominates the market in both unit and value terms, while local brands such as Mobicel secure a spot in the top five by targeting the ultra-low-end segment. A key brand to watch is Honor, which has emerged as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in South Africa in 2024.”

Commenting on iStore reaching record sales in the last quarter of 2024, he adds: “Apple's strategic release of new iPhone models in September consistently drives demand in the fourth quarter, as consumers seize the opportunity to upgrade.

“In Q4 2024, this trend was further amplified by the launch of the iPhone 16, alongside significant promotional campaigns for older models during Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the festive season.”

Accelerating omni-channel strategy

As an Apple premium partner, iStore is an independent reseller of Apple products and offers a range of services, including repairs.

While mobile network providers have been closing down their retail stores across SA, iStore has no plans of slowing down its brick-and-mortar presence.

The Apple partner says it is on an expansion journey after recently opening its 40th store in SA.

The iStore mobile app is also in the process of being upgraded with new services and will be re-launched in the next few months, says Van der Nest.

“We've been on an expansion strategy over the last couple of years, andwe are in all the big shopping malls in South Africa. We see ourselves playing an important role of being accessible to more people in South Africa. We’ve recently opened stores in Maponya Mall and Vaal Mall – which is our 40th store.

“We will be opening our next store in East London in the next three weeks. There are a number of people that come into our stores just to get a better understanding of how their phones function, recovering accidentally deleted photos or getting their iCloud set up, so our stores are not just a place where people come to buy a phone and leave.”