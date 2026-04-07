SA, China strengthen sci-tech ties

The SA and Chinese delegation during a courtesy visit at the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory. (Image source: DSTI)

South Africa and China’s science, technology and innovation deputy ministers have reaffirmed their countries’ bilateral agreement in science and technology.

The collaborative engagement between the two deputies – Dr Nomalungelo Gina and Chen Jiachang – took place following the recent ninth South Africa-China Bi -National Commission.

Gina hosted China’s vice-minister of science and technology during a courtesy visit at the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory.

According to the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), the science and technology agreement, which dates to 1999, has resulted in the implementation of more than 150 joint research and development projects.

As a result, both deputy ministers reiterated their commitment to increasing exchanges between the two countries in science, technology and innovation, including in open science and artificial intelligence (AI).

“South Africa and China continue to build a strong and forward-looking partnership in science, technology and innovation (STI) that delivers real benefits for our people and institutions,” says Gina.

“As we prepare to conclude new agreements on space science and STI cooperation, and to relaunch initiatives such as the Young Scientists Exchange Programme, we reaffirm our shared commitment to innovation-led development, skills exchange and global cooperation on emerging technologies for a sustainable future.”

The nations’ growing collaboration in astronomy was also a focal point, stressing the importance of expanding opportunities for researchers in both countries.

Chinese vice-minister Jiachang reaffirmed his country’s commitment to the collaboration, saying the friendship between SA and China has withstood the test of time, and noting that the countries are critical and important members of the global and developing world.

“We are thus proposing to use AI as a tool to explore the potential of scientific discovery – this is also where we can collaborate,” states Jiachang.

The countries are also planning to enter new formal instruments this year to enhance cooperation in science and technology, including space science.

Plans are in place to also sign two new instruments: the agreement on space science and peaceful use of outer space, and a memorandum of understanding on science, technology and innovation, reveals the DSTI.