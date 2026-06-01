SA CISOs invited to participate in annual industry survey

The results of the CISO Survey 2026 will be revealed on 25 June.

SA’s cyber security leaders are urged to contribute to this year's ITWeb Security Summit CISO Survey.

Launched this week in partnership with MTN Business and ITWeb’s Brainstorm magazine, the survey runs in association with ITWeb’s annual Security Summit.

Now in its fifth year, the survey tracks the priorities, challenges and strategic direction of the country’s most senior cyber security decision-makers and how their role continues to evolve.

According to Adrian Hinchcliffe, editor-in-chief at ITWeb, the survey focuses on critical areas including investment priorities, executive-level relationships, regulatory pressures, skills retention and the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on corporate security postures.

This year’s questionnaire has been overhauled in collaboration with MTN Business to reflect the latest developments in cyber security, he adds.

“The aim is to ensure more accurate benchmarking of CISOs’ influence, organisational cyber resilience and governance maturity. The survey also examines AI threat perception versus investment, and how CISOs are responding to AI tools that can automatically find and exploit security flaws,” he says.

Participants in the survey will also receive early access to the report and an invitation to attend the exclusive Brainstorm CISO Banquet in Johannesburg on 25 June, where key findings from the research will be revealed. The event is expected to bring together senior cyber security decision-makers for networking and industry discussion.

The findings will form the basis of a research report – the 2026 ITWeb Brainstorm CISO Report – which will be published in August.

In addition to the survey launch, ITWeb and Brainstorm have announced the introduction of the inaugural Brainstorm CISO Awards. The awards, which will coincide with the banquet event, are intended to recognise leadership, innovation and resilience within SA’s cyber security community.

Share your insights

If you are a CISO, or hold an equivalent role as the most senior cyber security decision-maker in your organisation, ITWeb would appreciate your contribution to this survey.

Complete the survey here: https://www.itweb.co.za/survey/2JN1gPvO29qjL6mO.