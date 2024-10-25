SA ecopreneurs to showcase solutions on Africa stage

MTN SA and WWF have selected three local winners of the PachiPanda Challenge.

Three local green tech innovators have advanced to represent SA in the Africa-wide round of the PachiPanda Challenge.

The selected green tech projects are RecycleX, AquaGrey and Binn Solution, according to a statement.

Spearheaded by MTN SA, in partnership with nature conservation organisation WWF South Africa, PachiPanda aims to raise environmental awareness and foster sustainability practices. Tech hub, the Empire Partner Foundation, is the implementation partner.

It also aims to provide a stage for young innovators and climate entrepreneurs to showcase their technology solutions that support SA’s ‘Just Transition’ objectives and ambition of unlocking sustainable economic growth.

In August, the mobile operator and WWF invited green tech innovators to participate in the challenge.

Keabetswe Mabe, GM of sustainability and shared value at MTN SA, says: “MTN joined hands with the WWF through the PachiPanda Challenge to inspire young South Africans between the ages of 16 and 35 to find unique solutions that address pressing environmental issues.

“The response has been inspiring. We are particularly proud of the three local teams that submitted entries aimed at the problems of recycling waste materials, conserving water and involving communities in the drive towards solving pressing environmental problems in South Africa.

“In addition, to ensure the long-term sustainability of these incredible projects, a new incubator partnership with Nedbank CSI and Indalo Inclusive NPC has also been concluded to assist them going forward.”

South Africa is faced with significant environmental threats due to the impact of climate change. By engaging the youth, the PachiPanda Challenge aims to find innovative solutions.

The RecycleX app uses artificial intelligence vision technology for reporting waste and receiving confirmation that it has been collected. AquaGrey’s solution is a grey-water treatment system to be fitted on mobile tanks for individual and local council use.

The Binn Solution consists of a range of products to streamline the waste management chain by simplifying access, making it more functional, trackable and accessible, according to the statement.

“These innovative winners took part in a gruelling five-day ‘transformative sprint process’ and immersed themselves in the design process, which was followed by a pitch session,” says Justin Smith, head of business development at WWF SA.

Smith notes they will now represent the country in showcasing their solutions on a regional stage, competing against teams from other Sub-Saharan countries.

Mabe adds: “It is through our role as a strategic partner with organisations like the WWF, Nedbank CSI, Indalo Inclusive and the Empire Partner Foundation that we can help to identify and encourage young South Africans with the talent and motivation to channel their creativity into tangible solutions that will make a difference to our environmental landscape.”

“The PachiPanda challenge underscores our fundamental belief that adversities posed by climate change are not only challenges, but can catalyse the emergence of green entrepreneurs, the creation of green jobs, ultimately spurring on a green industrial revolution,” says Maluta Netshaulu, senior lead for the green economy portfolio at Nedbank.

“We are looking forward to incubating these innovative green tech solutions,” says Rest Kanju, executive director and head of operations at Indalo Inclusive. “This is a partnership that will unlock not just the potential of young entrepreneurial South Africans, but also the opportunities presented by a green economy.”

“It is gratifying to see young South Africans have the talent, technical skills and social awareness and enthusiasm to respond positively to the challenges facing our nation. It bodes well for our country, our environment and our future,” Mabe concludes.