SA electric trucks begin 4 000km test

The Mzansi EV Truck Super Test 2026 is being led by flx EV, GoMetro and the Kuehne Climate Centre, with SANY supplying the vehicles.

Two battery electric trucks have begun a planned 4 000km journey across South Africa in a test aimed at measuring the viability of heavy electric vehicles on the country's major freight routes and exposing gaps in charging infrastructure.

The Mzansi EV Truck Super Test 2026, launched in Boksburg this week, is being led by flx EV, GoMetro and the Kuehne Climate Centre, with SANY supplying the vehicles.

The route covers Johannesburg, Cape Town, Gqeberha, East London, Durban and back to Johannesburg, taking in sections of the N1, N2 and N3.

The vehicles are a 35-tonne 4x2 electric truck and an eight-tonne rigid electric truck. The first leg is scheduled to reach Cape Town on 28 September for Africa E-Mobility Week, before the trucks undergo further load testing and continue the coastal legs.

The organisers say the trial is intended to establish whether heavy electric trucks can operate over long distances under South African conditions, while also testing whether existing charging infrastructure, much of which was designed for passenger vehicles, can support commercial freight.

The trucks are equipped with GoMetro's ZAPPP EV telematics units, which record vehicle data at 1Hz, including information from the vehicles' CAN-bus systems.

The organisers say the test is being conducted under what they describe as "Class A" independent testing rules. Under the proposed model, flx EV controls the route, driving, telemetry, analysis and reporting, while SANY's role is limited to supplying the production vehicles and standard warranty support.

The organisers are seeking independent verification by the Smart Freight Centre (SFC) Foundation. If certified, they say the approximately 4 000km journey would exceed the current independent Class A benchmark of about 3 000km by more than 25%.

Justin Coetzee, CEO of GoMetro and founder of flx EV, said the test was intended to generate data specific to African freight conditions.

"We cannot wait for external markets to prove electric trucking for African conditions. By conducting the world's longest Class A independent trial, we are generating unassailable, real-world data that we hope to prove commercial EV viability, while demonstrating exactly where dedicated truck charging hubs are urgently required."

The test will also record charging sessions along the route, with the data intended to identify infrastructure requirements for longer-distance electric freight operations.

Olivia Lamenya, senior manager for climate and logistics at the Kuehne Climate Centre, said the project would provide information for companies considering electrification.

"Africa needs its own tested, verified and practical e-mobility solutions. KCC is proud to back this landmark trial to give operators, policymakers and investors the facts they need to transition commercial fleets with confidence."

The project brings together KCC as lead sponsor, flx EV as test organiser, GoMetro as the telematics and data provider, SANY Africa/GHM Machinery as vehicle supplier, SFC as independent verifier and Africa E-Mobility Week as the destination platform.

The journey is being documented through social media under the Mzansi EV Truck Super Test 2026 banner, with daily updates and telemetry data from the route.