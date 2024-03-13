SA entrepreneur wants to bring R37m electric hypercar home

The Ararkis Sandstorm costs R37 million.

South African-born tech entrepreneur Priven Reddy is looking to bring the Ararkis Sandstorm electric hypercar home.

Besides selling the $2 million (R37 million) hypercar locally, his ambition is to start manufacturing the electric vehicle (EV) locally.

While he has been engaging with several car dealerships to sell the Sandstorm, bureaucracy has been the biggest challenge in terms of setting up a manufacturing plant, he says.

Durban-born Reddy is the brains behind the Ararkis Sandstorm, a rare edition electric hypercar with South African roots.

A hypercar is a high-performance and technologically-advanced type of sports car. These vehicles typically push the boundaries of automotive engineering in terms of speed, acceleration, aerodynamics and overall performance.

Hypercars are often limited production models and command high prices. Other hypercars in the market include the Aston Martin Valkyrie, McLaren Senna, Pininfarina Battista, Lotus Evija, Bugatti Chiron and Ferrari LaFerrari.

Ararkis Automobili, the EV’s manufacturer, says the Sandstorm is in development phase, with a production prototype targeted for Q3 this year. However, it says only 20 vehicles are planned for production.

Turning ideas into reality

From humble beginnings selling used cardboard in Durban, Reddy now splits his time between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, where the company is based.

During his time in SA, he ran several tech businesses, including Kagiso Interactive. He started conceptualising the hypercar seven years ago in SA at the Eieon Motor Group.

Asked what motivated him to develop the car, Reddy tells ITWeb via e-mail: “It was the only logical way to balance the contradiction of my love for oil-guzzling supercars and my quest for a greener, sustainable world – an idea I cherished since I was teenager hawking used cardboard scraps.

Durban-born Priven Reddy is the brains behind the Ararkis Sandstorm, a rare edition electric hypercar with South African roots.

“Many children draw cars and it stops there, but here is a founder, someone from the tip of Africa, actually bringing those drawings to life.”

About plans to bring the car back to SA, he says: “We are discussing this option with several dealerships.”

He cites lack of interest from decision-makers as the biggest reason why he can’t establish a local manufacturing plant. “Although we reached out to government departments and other stakeholders, we received no response from them.”

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition had not responded to ITWeb’s request for comment on the issue at the time of publication.

“We have spoken with a few stakeholders and will announce [local manufacturing plans] when we have something solid,” Reddy continues.

One particular supercar club in SA is keeping a close eye on the Sandstorm, says the firm.

“Ararkis’s approach will force the market to take notice,” says Ivan Krenek, vice-president of the Lamborghini Club in SA. “Their innovations could accelerate the wider adoption of advanced EV technologies in supercars and hypercars.

“Even though they are currently headquartered in the UK, through the many discussions we had with them, we believe there’s a good chance that the next generation of Ararkis vehicles will be built here in SA,” Krenek says.

“If that happens, it will no doubt represent a shift in the global automotive landscape and position SA as the continent’s hub for automotive ingenuity. I can’t wait to get into the cockpit.”

Quick off the mark

The Ararkis team claims the Sandstorm can clock 0-100km/h in 1.5 seconds, which would surpass the current EV hypercar record of 1.85 seconds.

“From a commercial point of view, the hypercar market is ripe for disruption,” Reddy asserts. “With an exclusive production of just 20 highly-personalised vehicles destined for select customers, we can offer thrilling performance and unparalleled features.”

It has a range of 500km, which allows for longer journeys without anxiety about the battery losing charge. According to the company, the rapid-charging, thermostat battery technology provides an 80% charge in under 30 minutes.

The Ararkis team claims the Sandstorm can clock 0-100km/h in 1.5 seconds.

For connectivity, the Sandstorm features Bluetooth, WiFi hotspot and CarLife integration, ensuring access to entertainment and information options.

It also introduces a V12 engine sound, which the company says lets drivers enjoy the familiar roar of a gasoline engine, while still benefiting from EVs.

Advanced technologies include driver assistance systems navigation systems, as well as customisable driving modes.

Ararkis Automobili says it is committed to sustainability. It notes the Sandstorm incorporates sustainable materials such as aluminium, magnesium-aluminium alloy and recyclable plastics in its construction.

It adds that detailed information regarding the Sandstorm’s carbon footprint and environmental impact will be made available in the future as part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to transparency and sustainability.

“Ararkis believes sustainability doesn't have to sacrifice style, proving eco-consciousness can be sleek, futuristic and undeniably desirable.

“Ararkis Sandstorm aims to shatter the misconception that sustainable vehicles are slow, showcasing that cutting-edge green technology can deliver thrilling performance.”