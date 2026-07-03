SA eyes AI-driven healthcare transformation

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a keynote address at the Google Cloud

The South African government is positioning artificial intelligence ( AI ) as a key tool to expedite the country's healthcare system.

This, as it accelerates broader digital transformation initiatives spanning cloud computing, digital infrastructure, connectivity and skills development.

Speaking at the inaugural Google Cloud Summit, in Johannesburg this week, president Cyril Ramaphosa said SA intends to harness AI to improve healthcare delivery, strengthen public services and drive economic growth, while ensuring the technology is deployed responsibly.

According to Ramaphosa, the government is looking at ways the technology can improve patient outcomes, support healthcare professionals and expand access to quality healthcare services.

“We are exploring how AI can strengthen our healthcare system by improving diagnostics, supporting healthcare workers and enabling more personalised patient care.”

AI also has the potential to improve efficiency throughout the health sector by helping clinicians make faster, more accurate decisions, while reducing administrative burdens on healthcare professionals, he noted.

The president stressed that SA wants to adopt AI in a way that is ethical, inclusive and centred on people.

“We want to ensure that AI is developed and used responsibly, in ways that advance human dignity, protect people's rights and create opportunities for all.”

Beyond healthcare, Ramaphosa outlined a broader vision of technology-led economic development, saying digital technologies have become essential infrastructure for modern economies.

He welcomed Google's continued investment in South Africa's digital ecosystem, describing cloud computing as a critical enabler of innovation for businesses, government and entrepreneurs.

The president said cloud technologies are allowing organisations to scale services more efficiently, strengthen cyber security, analyse growing volumes of data and accelerate digital transformation across sectors.

He also highlighted the importance of expanding high-speed connectivity, saying improved digital infrastructure is fundamental to supporting AI adoption, cloud services and broader economic participation.

Ramaphosa further pointed to ongoing investments in subsea cable systems, terrestrial fibre networks and digital infrastructure that are helping improve SA’s connectivity, while positioning the country as a regional digital hub.

He also reaffirmed government's commitment to expanding digital public infrastructure and modernising public services through technology.

“A critical part of the structural reforms being coordinated through Operation Vulindlela is the creation of a comprehensive digital public infrastructure for South Africa that will serve as the backbone of our modern economy.

“Secure, interoperable digital systems will support digitalisation across the public and private sectors, foster financial inclusion and scale up the delivery of public services.”

Digital skills development is another priority identified during the keynote. Ramaphosa said SA must equip its workforce with the capabilities needed to participate in an increasingly AI-driven economy, adding that government, academia and the private sector need to collaborate to build future-ready skills.

“We need to prepare our people for the jobs of the future and ensure no one is left behind by technological change.”

Ramaphosa said SA is committed to creating a regulatory environment that supports innovation, while maintaining trust, security and accountability in the use of emerging technologies.

“The expansion of our digital infrastructure brings to the fore important conversations around data sovereignty, human rights and the environmental footprint of our progress.

“We are seeking to build a predictable, enabling regulatory environment that supports innovation, safeguards the rights and data of businesses and citizens, and ensures AI is developed and deployed responsibly.”