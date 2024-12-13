SA falls behind in digital readiness

There is a growing divide between digitally advanced countries and those without wide access to computers, smartphones and internet connectivity.

South Africa is one of the countries least prepared for the global digital revolution and is far behind some of the world’s most connected regions.

This is according to the Emerging Digital Powerhouse Index, collated by wireless connectivity solution provider Airgain.

The research evaluated a range of factors from 37 countries globally, including average mobile internet speeds, digital skills and progress in deploying 5G, and the most and least affordable broadband, to reveal which countries lead the digital future.

As the fifth generation of cellular technology, 5G offers enhanced mobile broadband capabilities, higher capacity and increased bandwidth compared to 4G.

According to the report, SA ranks third (35) from the bottom of the table, with poor infrastructure and slow internet speeds, well behind the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which was found to have the fastest, most accessible and affordable internet connectivity in the world, with a tech-savvy population.

SA also scored poorly for digital skills and slow internet speeds, despite there being a focus on technological progress and opportunities for digital innovation in recent years, it notes.

Other emerging economies that have the most work to do in the digital space include India, Indonesia, Brazil and Mexico – with Italy being the only European nation in the bottom 10, notes the report.

Ali Sadri, CTO of Airgain, comments: “We know African nations have long had their own economic challenges and there is a great deal of work happening to improve its digital standing, so we hope they will rank much higher in the data in years to come.

“Access to fast, reliable internet is a game-changer for any population. It doesn't just boost connectivity − it fuels the knowledge economy, which now accounts for roughly 50% of global economic activity. When people have the tools to access, share and create knowledge quickly, innovation thrives. Entire industries, from healthcare to education to technology, are transformed, opening up opportunities that were previously unimaginable.”

Countries in the top and bottom of the Emerging Digital Powerhouse Index list.

The UAE ranked highest for its 5G connectivity and significantly leads the way for its average mobile download speed at 413Mbps, compared to 350Mpbs in Qatar and 257Mpbs in Kuwait.

It also stands out for broadband affordability and a highly-skilled digital workforce.

Countries with the most advanced broadband and mobile connectivity are typically the most ready to harness the booming knowledge economy, while also unlocking their greatest digital and economic potential.

“Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale, there is now visible inequality and a digital divide between these countries and those without wide access to computers, smartphones, the internet and digital literacy. Only 36% of the population of the world’s least developed countries were connected online, showing there is still a lack of digital connectivity and transformation in some parts of the world,” says Airgain.

According to the GSMA South Africa Digital Economy report, released last month, SA’s digital economy is projected to reach nearly 20% of GDP by 2028, with advancements in digital services − such as fintech, e-health and digital education – transforming access to essential services and economic resilience.

According to GSMA Intelligence, 27 operators in 16 Sub-Saharan African countries had launched commercial 5G services by February this year.

While 5G subscriptions are still in infancy stage in Sub-Saharan Africa, they will represent 16% (180 million) of all mobile subscriptions in the region by 2029, it says.

South Africa’s mobile network operators − MTN, Vodacom, Cell C and Telkom − are stepping up their 5G expansion plans, despite several challenges that impede mass adoption.