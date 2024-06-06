SA, German wind associations strengthen ties

SAWEA CEO Niveshen Govender.

In working towards promoting a low-carbon future that prioritises wind energy, the South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA) and German Wind Energy Association have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

The German Wind Energy Association is officially known as the Bundesverband Windenergie (BWE).

In a statement, the associations say the MOU, signed today, marks a milestone in the mutual goal of promoting wind energy and advancing renewable energy solutions globally.

It was sealed by the signatures of both of the association’s leaders: SAWEA CEO Niveshen Govender and BWE MD Wolfram Axthelm.

“Our shared vision is to foster a thriving wind energy industry that contributes to social, environmental and economic security. This MOU will enable us to build a robust framework for collaboration, driving progress in the renewable energy sector, in particular wind energy,” says Govender.

Working together under this MOU, the associations believe the South African and German markets will attract investment and facilitate knowledge exchange, with SA learning from Germany’s experience in wind energy technology and infrastructure.

“Together, we aim to make substantial strides towards a sustainable energy future to reinforce our commitment to the South African wind energy market. On the back of our existing national diplomatic ties, this is one of the ways that further support the energy transition and our commitment to climate-friendly energy production in Germany and beyond,” adds Axthelm.