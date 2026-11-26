SA Home Loans says customer records remain unaltered.

SA Home Loans is investigating a cyber attack in which an unauthorised third-party gained access to its systems, potentially exposing customers’ personal and banking information.

The home loan provider detected the security compromise on 13 November, with the intrusion affecting several systems.

In a notification to customers, SA Home Loans says: “On 13 November, we detected unauthorised access by an unknown third-party to certain of our systems, including a system used for collections. We immediately activated our incident response plan and contained the incident.”

The compromised systems may have contained customers’ names, bank account numbers, branch codes and certain details of payments made by SA Home Loans, it says.

The company adds that its investigation has found no evidence that home loan accounts were accessed, customer records were altered or financial losses occurred. However, the full extent of the information accessed has yet to be established, it says.

“Based on the investigation to date, the information accessed may include your name, bank account number and branch code, and some details of payments made by us. There is no evidence of any access to your home loan account. There is no evidence that customer records were altered and no financial loss has been identified,” it says.

SA Home Loans, which has helped more than 300 000 South Africans become homeowners since its launch in 1999, has not disclosed how many customers may have been affected by the cyber attack.

The November incident reportedly marks the second data breach affecting SA Home Loans customers in three months. In September, the lender notified customers that their personal information may have been compromised following unauthorised access to RelyComply, a third-party provider used for identity verification and anti-money-laundering screening, according to Business News South Africa.

SA’s data breach problem is escalating, with the Information Regulator reporting more than 8 000 security compromise incidents by August 2026, while cyber attacks continue to expose millions of citizens' personal information.

Cyber breaches carry a significant financial burden for South African businesses, with the average cost of a data breach reaching R44.1 million in 2025, according to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report.

Bring in the experts

The home loans firm says it has engaged independent cyber security forensic specialists to investigate the incident and determine its scope. It says it has removed the unauthorised party's access, secured the affected systems and increased security monitoring.

The company has also notified the Information Regulator, other relevant regulators and law enforcement authorities as part of its response.

“We do not know the identity of the threat actor at this stage. We take this incident seriously and have taken the following steps to contain the incident and prevent any recurrence:

“Contained and removed the third-party's access and secured the affected systems. Engaged independent cyber security forensic specialists and heightened our security monitoring. Notified the Information Regulator and other relevant regulators, including law enforcement.”

The investigation remains ongoing, with the company yet to provide further details about the method used to gain access to its systems, or the total number of records potentially affected.

The potential exposure of banking information has prompted warnings about possible follow-on criminal activity, including phishing attempts, impersonation scams and fraudulent debit orders.

SA Home Loans warns criminals could use the information to impersonate the company or customers' banks through e-mails, SMS messages and telephone calls. It has also warned that personal information could be published online and that identity fraud is a possibility if identity numbers were involved, although it has not identified evidence of misuse.

“While we are still investigating the full scope of the incident, we want to make you aware of potential risks if your personal information was accessed. Cyber criminals sometimes use such information to send phishing e-mails, SMSes or make calls pretending to be from SA Home Loans or your bank.”

Customers have been advised to monitor their bank statements and dispute unfamiliar debit orders with their banks. They have also been urged not to disclose PINs, OTPs or passwords, and to exercise caution when responding to unexpected requests for personal information.

The company says it will provide further updates where necessary as its investigation progresses.