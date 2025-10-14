SA, Ireland strengthen education, innovation ties

SA and Ireland have aligned their education and innovation ecosystems.

South Africa and Ireland have consolidated their long-standing relationship in areas such as science and innovation, higher education and skills development, and trade and investment.

The countries solidified their relationship during the recent state visit by president Cyril Ramaphosa, where the president was joined by higher education and training minister Buti Manamela and international relations minister Ronald Lamola.

As part of the visit, Ramaphosa’s delegation visited Dogpatch Labs, one of Ireland’s leading innovation and start-up hubs.

The visit also sought to highlight the Irish Tech Challenge South Africa, a partnership initiative driven by the Embassy of Ireland in SA that identifies and supports high-potential local tech entrepreneurs whose work aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“This initiative demonstrates how collaboration in technology and innovation can empower young African innovators and advance our shared commitment to inclusive development,” states Manamela.

Manamela commented that the visit marked an important step in aligning the education and innovation ecosystems of SA and Ireland toward shared global development goals.

As a result, he held a bilateral meeting with Niall Lawless, Ireland’s minister for further and higher education, research, innovation and science.

The focus of their meeting was on expanding cooperation in STEM teaching and research, lecturer development and exchange programmes, joint academic initiatives on Ireland’s role during the anti-apartheid movement, and the development of a memorandum of intent to formalise cooperation in higher education, innovation and research.