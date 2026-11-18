President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading a South African delegation, comprising representatives from government, academia, business, research institutions, technical experts and university students, on a learning visit to Silicon Valley. (Image source: Presidency)

South Africa is looking to strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities through partnerships with US universities, technology companies and investors.

Student exchanges, research collaboration and the commercialisation of innovation are among the priorities emerging from a series of engagements in California.

The discussions focused on developing local AI skills, improving access to technology and connecting university research with entrepreneurs to create practical solutions and economic opportunities.

The engagements formed part of a high-level South African delegation’s working visit to the US from 15 to 21 November, bringing together about 300 representatives from government, business, academia, research institutions and the technology sector.

The delegation included 27 postgraduate students specialising in AI and about 24 South African start-ups.

During a visit to Sacramento State University yesterday, higher education and training minister Buti Manamela said discussions have opened opportunities for student exchanges, postgraduate studies, research collaboration and work-integrated learning.

The engagements also explored the expansion of the Presidential PhD Programme and partnerships between South African universities and the American institution.

Manamela said students accompanying the delegation had an opportunity to experience campus life, meet their counterparts and explore further study and research opportunities.

“Some of them are looking forward to studying here, and it also means that we’ll have to open up our universities for students from here to come and study at home in South Africa, which I think for me is one of the biggest opportunities,” he commented.

Potential institutional partnerships include Sacramento State, the University of South Africa and Mangosuthu University of Technology.

Academics from the University of Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela University also expressed interest in establishing partnerships.

AI’s application in teaching, learning, assessment and knowledge production was another key area of discussion.

Manamela said the technology could help address educational challenges, particularly in marginalised communities, while creating opportunities to expand digital literacy and access to AI platforms and language models.

“One of the things that we had discussions about is the use of artificial intelligence in learning and assessment and teaching and knowledge production and how valuable it can become for marginalised communities.”

Government will explore possible entry-level digital literacy programmes to equip more people with the skills to understand and use AI, he noted.

Small business, big ambition

The discussions also highlighted the need to translate academic research into practical applications, with the participation of small business representatives intended to strengthen links between universities and entrepreneurs.

Small business development minister Stella Ndabeni said partnerships between universities, technical and vocational education and training colleges and businesses were essential to ensuring investment in education generated tangible economic benefits.

“Most governments pay a lot in education, but they do not get a return on investment. And this is the step that seeks to address that gap.”

Ndabeni said connecting institutions responsible for producing knowledge with entrepreneurs who could apply it to real-world problems would help ensure research and innovation responded to South Africa's socio-economic challenges.

She said the approach could also support job creation by enabling people to turn their knowledge and skills into viable economic activities.

Ndabeni said developing countries need to become active participants in technological innovation rather than remain consumers of solutions developed elsewhere.

She called for affordable AI technologies that address local challenges and can be accessed by communities that might otherwise be excluded from the digital economy.

“As we talk about AI for public good, how do we make sure our people do not only become consumers of the different technologies, but they also become inventors who must provide solutions, especially on affordable technologies for countries like ourselves, which are developing, because we can be talking about technologies that are available, but if people can't afford them, then it limits their access.”

Ndabeni also raised concerns about the ethical considerations underpinning AI systems, warning that algorithms should not reproduce existing patterns of exclusion.

“And at the centre of that is ensuring we pay attention to the ethics of the algorithms that are driving AI, because we do not want to see a repeat of the past where people are excluded, utilising the same new economy instruments that we are building.”

Ndabeni added that international partnerships should support knowledge exchange and innovation, while respecting countries' cultural differences and sovereignty.

The small business delegation also explored how public-private partnerships and collaboration across the innovation ecosystem could help turn research into commercially-viable solutions.

Ashika Kirpal, director of transformation at Naspers Labs and a representative of the small and medium enterprise delegation, said the engagements provided participants with practical insights and opportunities to build networks.

She highlighted discussions around smart villages and the Black Honors College, adding that participants were expected to present action plans to president Cyril Ramaphosa within 90 days.

Robotics in action

The student delegation also visited Sacramento State’s autonomous systems and robotics laboratories, where researchers demonstrated projects involving drones and robots working together.

One demonstration involved drones capable of landing on moving robots, while other research showcased robotic systems using cameras for indoor navigation and control.

The delegation also viewed prototypes developed by the university’s students, including an AI application in architecture that can allow users to test design concepts before committing money to property development.

Student delegation representative Kgaogelo Chokoe said the experience provided exposure to research and innovation in robotics, autonomous systems and AI, while highlighting the importance of collaboration between universities and research institutions.

The engagements also included discussions with Sacramento State University president Luke Wood and Sacramento mayor Kevin McCarty on education, inclusion and strengthening people-to-people relations between South Africa and the US.

AI perimeters

The university engagements formed part of a broader programme that included meetings with global technology companies, including Microsoft, and investors in Silicon Valley.

Ramaphosa said South Africa wants to participate in shaping the global AI industry rather than simply adopt technologies developed elsewhere.

He highlighted the country’s growing data centre industry, saying South Africa is home to almost 70% of the data centres established on the African continent.

The president said the infrastructure should be used to support local economic development and AI capabilities, rather than function solely as storage facilities for international information.

He also emphasised the need for AI to support job creation, improve healthcare and education, advance agriculture and increase productivity.

On AI governance, Ramaphosa called for international safeguards to ensure the technology remained under human control and did not create risks for humanity, including through autonomous weapons.

“We should not have an AI future where humanity is the victim, [a future] that is [completely] out of the control of humans. We, therefore, agree with [assertions that] there needs to be governance. Let's find a way where we can agree on some guardrails.”