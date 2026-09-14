SA needs stronger science, innovation pipeline

Dr Mlungisi Cele, director-general at the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation. (Image source: GovernmentZA)

South Africa is seeking to strengthen its pipeline of scientists and innovators through investment in young researchers, skills development and international cooperation.

So said Dr Mlungisi Cele, director-general at the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), who participated in the Science and Technology Policy Thematic Forum at the Pujiang Innovation Forum in Shanghai, China.

The four-day gathering saw South Africa become the first African country to participate in the event as a country of honour.

The engagement examined how countries can better integrate education , scientific research, technological innovation and talent development. It also sought to strengthen scientific cooperation with China.

Cele said the DSTI recognises that support must begin long before students enter university.

Therefore, linking opportunities at school with post-graduate training, research careers and the skills required for emerging technologies are at the centre of these efforts.

“While our system is relatively strong, given its size, there is an opportunity to strengthen our talent pipeline,” he said.

The DSTI also supports post-graduate development through scholarships, alongside investment in research capacity at public universities.

Cele highlighted the South African Research Chairs Initiative as an instrument for strengthening research and innovation through the establishment of chairs at universities and sustained investment.

The interventions form part of a broader effort to build scientific capabilities, while ensuring researchers have opportunities to develop their expertise.

The DG noted the country’s future research workforce depends on the strength of the education pipeline feeding into universities.

He pointed to the need for greater support of learners, “from early childhood to high school”.

Alongside the focus on younger learners, he emphasised preparing people for technological changes that could reshape research and employment, noting the growing impact of artificial intelligence and the potential significance of quantum computing.

“We also support the development of skills for the future of work, as well as foundational research capabilities,” he said.