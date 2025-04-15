SA rallies behind its own for ATU secretary-general

SA endorses Cynthia Lesufi for African Telecommunications Union secretary-general for 2026.

South Africa has officially announced the candidacy of Cynthia Lesufi for secretary-general (SG) of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) for the 2026-2030 term.

This, in the lead-up to the ATU elections scheduled for June 2026, reveals a statement from the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT).

Established in 1977, the ATUis a specialised agency of the African Union (AU) in the field of ICT, whose mandate is to promote communications development in Africa for universal access.It represents 52 African countries and 49 ICT operators on the African continent.

ATU is also the regional telecoms organisation of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for Africa.

According to the statement, Lesufi’s candidacy for ATU secretary-general was announced by SA’s high commissioner to Kenya, Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu, at the recent ATU preparatory meeting for the World Telecommunication Development Conference.

The event was attended by current ATU SG John Omo; director of the ITU development sector Cosmas Zavazava; Lesotho’s communications, science and technology minister Nthati Moorosi; other senior dignitaries and representatives from ATU member states.

Mahlangu comments: “Ms Lesufi is not only a seasoned ICT policymaker and diplomat, but a respected voice in global digital governance. Her candidacy represents South Africa’s deep commitment to the values of the ATU and to Africa’s digital transformation.”

Formerly with the communications department, Lesufi currently serves as SA’s minister counsellor for communications and digital technologies at the ITU. In 2023, she was elected as chairperson of the Council Working Group on the World Summit on the Information Society and Sustainable Development Goals of the ITU council.

With more than 20 years in ICT policy and regulation, Lesufi’s strategic priorities include accelerating universal connectivity through terrestrial, submarine and satellite infrastructure, advancing Africa’s digital economy in alignment with the African Continental Free Trade Area, and supporting AI-readiness and innovation in line with the AU’s continental AI strategy.

Furthermore, she has prioritised strengthening the institutional capacity of the ATU, as well as promoting inclusive digital skills development, particularly for youth and women, says the statement.