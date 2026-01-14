SA schools urgently need connectivity

Over 16 000 public schools in SA remain without basic connectivity.

Poor connectivity and not poor ability is holding South African learners back, says Vuyani Jarana, CEO of Ilitha Telecommunications.

Jarana was commenting on the 2025 matric class pass rate, saying it shows what’s possible, but sustaining progress depends on affordable digital access at home.

On Monday, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced that the class of 2025 achieved a record pass rate of 88%, the highest in the history of the country.

The national pass rate represents an increase of approximately 0.7 percentage points from 2024.

According to Jarana, unless SA Africa treats affordable digital access as a basic right, the country will continue to lose generations of potential.

“Education is the key that allows the next generation to leapfrog their parents’ opportunities,” he says. “The matric results show what is possible when learners are supported - but for too many children, poor connectivity, not poor ability, is what still stands between them and a better future.”

Jarana notes that connectivity is the gateway to the world, pointing out that it is an enabler of education, healthcare , job creation, communication, entertainment and even security.

In education, in particular, its impact is transformative, leapfrogging the constraints of rural classrooms and constrained educational budgets, he says.

“The digital economy isn’t just about connectivity; it’s about the opportunities that come with it,” says Jarana. “When there are disparities in connectivity, opportunities are lost. Those communities will never be fully active in the economy.”

With all the technological advancements, connectivity in SA’s public schools has become a critical area to address.

In September, government admitted to challenges in driving digital transformation in schools, noting its financial limitations in providing access to ICT tools and connectivity.

This, as over 16 000 public schools remain offline.

DBE minister Siviwe Gwarube confirmed that the connectivity project is “not anywhere near” where they would like it to be, adding that some work still needs to be done.

Gwarube pointed out that digital transformation in education is a national priority. “Over the last three years, provinces have invested over R7 billion of their equitable share to provide ICT devices, connectivity and teacher-training.

“More than half-a-million learner devices and approximately 30 000 teacher devices have been provided, and over 10 000 classrooms have been equipped, yet the challenges remain − particularly in rural and special schools where there are massive infrastructure gaps, astronomical costs and sustainability issues,” she said at the time.

For Jarana, affordable, meaningful connectivity remains the missing link, noting that traditional broadband models “do not work in townships or rural communities”, where income levels vary widely.

He highlights that digital inclusion should be a long-term investment, adding that digital infrastructure investment must be viewed through a 10 to 15-year lens, especially in education.

“Digital infrastructure unlocks opportunities, but you must take a long-term view. Government needs to do more of these initiatives if we want a more equal society.”

Jarana believes that connectivity is as foundational to South Africa’s future as electricity and water were in decades past.