SA teen selected for MIT AI and healthcare bootcamp

Reatlegile Rammuki will represent the country on a global stage after being selected for an MIT programme exploring the use of AI in healthcare.

A 16-year-old South African artificial intelligence ( AI ) enthusiast has been selected to attend a prestigious AI and healthcare programme at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.

Reatlegile Rammuki, a high school student, will participate in the MIT Jameel Clinic AI and Health Summer Bootcamp in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in July. The programme brings together students from around the world to explore how AI technologies can be applied to healthcare challenges, including disease diagnosis, patient care and health system improvement.

Rammuki's selection follows a number of years of involvement in AI-focused initiatives and competitions.

In 2024, he was part of a team that won first place in the global Teens in AI for Good incubator programme, which encourages young people to develop AI-driven solutions to real-world problems. He has also participated in the South African AI Olympiad, advancing to the semi-finals while building skills in Python programming and natural language processing.

Last year, Rammuki was selected for the Sage Mentorship Programme, where he explored the use of AI in environmental conservation projects linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"Being selected for the MIT programme is an incredible opportunity to learn from world-class experts and collaborate with other young innovators from around the world," he said. "I hope to use what I learn to contribute to solving meaningful challenges through technology and AI."

His interest in AI is particularly focused on developing practical technologies that can improve people's lives, especially in healthcare.

The selection highlights the growing participation of South African youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, as well as increasing interest in AI-related education and innovation.

As he prepares for the trip, Rammuki and his family are seeking financial support to help cover the costs associated with attending the programme. Rammuki has started a BackaBuddy fundraising campaign to fund his participation.