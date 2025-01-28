SA Weather Service suffers cyber attack

The South African Weather Service's aviation and marine services have been affected by a cyber breach.

Cyber criminals have targeted the ICT systems of the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

In a statement, SAWS says: “The SAWS ICT systems went down on Sunday evening, 26 January, due to a criminal security breach.”

SAWS is the meteorological service under the South African government's Department of Environmental Affairs and Tourism.

“Our aviation and marine services were affected, as well as e-mails and website; however, alternative communication measures were put in place.

“The public is advised to rely on our social media platforms for weather information. SAWS is in the process of reporting the criminal act to relevant authorities. The attack was the second in the space of two days after the first attempt on Saturday, 25 January, failed,” it adds.

At the time of writing, the SAWS website was unavailable.