Hanlie de Bod-Leaf, CIO of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator.

SA Youth, South Africa’s online youth recruitment platform, says it has supported more than 4.7 million young people with employment and skills development opportunities since inception.

This, as the number of registered young people on SA’s largest youth employment online platform nears six million.

SA Youth was officially announced on 16 June 2021 by president Cyril Ramaphosa, as part of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) initiative.

The platform provides access to job opportunities, skills development programmes, entrepreneurship pathways and career support resources. It is designed to help young people navigate different routes into the labour market, including self-employment.

To date, the online platform has assisted over 3 000 businesses across multiple sectors, from SMMEs to large companies, to fill entry-level roles efficiently and inclusively.

Hanlie de Bod-Leaf, CIO of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, tells ITWeb that SA Youth reduces barriers that young people face while job-hunting, such as the high cost of data , transport and limited access to information on opportunities.

“SA Youth was built primarily around a mobile platform for young people to register and access opportunities. In the last few years, it’s grown exponentially. Harambee subsequently introduced an employer-facing platform to allow organisations to recruit directly from its pool of candidates,” explained De Bod-Leaf.

“The employer portal, which launched in January 2022, enables businesses and other partners to register and advertise job vacancies, training programmes and learning opportunities. The two platforms work together, allowing young people to discover and apply for opportunities through their mobile devices, data-free.

“Along with the Presidency and the National Pathway Management Network (NPMN), we wanted to build a platform that could reach young people and be able to support employment, skills development and entrepreneurship, as well as different programmes, looking at different industries.”

SA Youth operates within the NPMN, a public-private partnership that brings together government, the private sector and civil society to connect young people with employment, training and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator serves as the national pathway manager and operates and manages the platform. Its anchor partners include The Presidency, Department of Employment and Labour, National Youth Development Agency and Youth Employment Service.

“The platform also uses application programming interfaces to allow partners to publish opportunities directly into the ecosystem. Organisations registering to post opportunities are vetted to protect young people from fraudulent activities. Young people can also report suspicious opportunities, which are investigated by the platform's team.”

SA’s youth unemployment rate stood at 47.3% in the third quarter of 2026, with approximately five million people aged 15 to 34 unemployed, according to Statistics South Africa.

The situation is particularly difficult among those aged 15 to 24, whose unemployment rate reached 63.6%, compared with 41.4% for those aged 25 to 34.

AI for candidate matching

De Bod-Leaf says Harambee uses algorithms to recommend relevant opportunities to young people, taking into account factors such as their experience and geographical location.

The platform also ranks candidates for employers, helping organisations manage large application volumes by highlighting applicants whose experience, education and skills match their requirements.

Harambee is exploring additional ways to use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the experience of job-seekers and employers, including interview preparation tools.

According to De Bod-Leaf, one initiative under testing involves AI agents that can interact with young people ahead of job interviews, asking questions to help them prepare. Harambee is assessing different methods of allowing AI agents to contact a candidate, including telephone calls and WhatsApp.

The organisation is taking a cautious approach to introducing AI, particularly given the vulnerability of some of the young people using the platform.

“It's really important for us and for everyone that we use AI really ethically and carefully because we are working with a group of young people that already have some socio-economic barriers.

“So, the last thing we want is that we deploy any models that could in any way disadvantage young people. We are very careful around what we use AI for. Most of our products are still just in testing, so we're hoping to release some things in the next six to 12 months, but all of it will be more based on enhancing the employment searching experience and not on decision-making around how we rank people,” she says.

Harambee is also further developing its SA Youth CV functionality, introduced in June 2025, which allows young people to compile and download a CV using their mobile phones.

The feature incorporates formal employment history, volunteering, entrepreneurial activities and skills gained through informal experiences. It is being expanded to help young people translate everyday activities into demonstrable workplace skills.

One of the platform’s recruitment initiatives involves the teaching assistant programme, which attracted millions of applications over three weeks.

De Bod-Leaf says the platform is also intended to help young people find opportunities beyond traditional permanent employment, including short-term programmes that provide work experience.

She says the organisation continues to focus on improving the platform's features, while strengthening connections with other programmes and services available to young people in their communities.

“We really are looking at how we can use AI to enhance young people's experience and adding onto what we know is already a winning formula. We know that we can recommend jobs to young people. We know that for employers, we can give them a ranked list of candidates because a lot of employers have so many young people applying that they get demotivated because they feel they can't go through a file with 1 000 CVs. We are also looking at how we connect young people to all the different platforms available to them.”