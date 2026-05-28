SABC names new group exec for tech

Dr Vuyo Nyembezi is new group executive: technology at the SABC.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed Dr Vuyo Nyembezi as group executive of its technology division, effective 15 May.

This, after he served in the position in an acting capacity, during which the public broadcaster focused on digital transformation and modernisation.

In a statement, the SABC says Nyembezi’s appointment marks an important milestone in advancing its vision of becoming a digitally-enabled and future-focused public broadcaster.

Nyembezi has over 20 years of experience in the broadcasting industry and within the SABC environment, it says.

SABC CEO Nomsa Chabeli comments: “Dr Nyembezi’s appointment reflects the SABC’s commitment to strong leadership, innovation and operational excellence.

“His extensive industry expertise and forward-thinking approach will be instrumental in strengthening the corporation’s digital transformation journey and ensuring the SABC continues to serve audiences effectively in a rapidly-evolving media landscape.”

Nyembezi’s appointment comes as the public broadcaster tries to keep up with digital advancements, introducing video streaming platform SABC+.

To keep up with the move from linear TV to streaming, the SABC introduced the flagship platform in November 2022.

Last year, it said it is targeting one million registered streaming platform users by the 2027/28 financial year.

It also partnered with Microsoft South Africa to make artificial intelligence fluency and digital skills training freely available through the digital platform.

The public broadcasting service has wished Nyembezi success as he leads the technology division into a new era of innovation and sustainability.