Nomsa Chabeli, SABC group chief executive officer.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) views its SABC+free over-the-top (OTT) service as a flagship platform that will improve the broadcaster’s monetisation efforts in the long-term.

So said group CEO Nomsa Chabeli, speaking to ITWeb on the sidelines of Africa Tech Festival 2026, in Cape Town last week.

Chabeli was among the speakers at this year’s conference, where she delivered a presentation titled: “Satellite technologies powering OTT streaming services − enabling African content, platform and audiences”.

To keep up with the digital streaming landscape, the SABC introduced its OTT flagship platform in November 2022.

According to Chabeli, the streamer has attracted over 3.3 million registered users in two years, driven by live sport sign-ups and general entertainment that young audiences engage with.

While historically financially-strained, the public broadcaster has a couple of opportunities to turn its fortunes around, she said.

The first is to become an aggregator, Chabeli told ITWeb. “We’ve been on-boarding, for example, community media. We are not here to compete with community media, but we want them to have access to audiences. So, that’s the one part in terms of aggregation.

“Going forward and us scaling up, one of the key things we’re going to do is determining how to monetise it properly. Having an audience presents an opportunity to monetise. What we can do is put in a payment gateway and bring in the premium content that people are willing to pay for, in order to have that access. That’s the long-term thinking.

“At the moment, there is advertising that is available on the platform that our clients are paying for because they’re getting that access to audiences. In the long-term, it won’t just be about the advertising from a traditional perspective but ensuring how to monetise, build those data analytics – that intimate understanding of consumers – to approach brands so that they access those insights. It’s a multi-pronged approach for us, but in the long-term we see this as a flagship platform.”

A report by Digital TV Research states the African OTT market is set for explosive growth over the coming years, with revenue increasing by well over $1 billion from 2020.

The continent’s collective OTT revenue was at $392 million at the end of 2020, indicating there is significant room for growth in the coming years, says the report.

Chabeli further elaborated that the broadcaster is looking to SABC+ as a future money-maker. “What we are seeing is that content has changed, especially when you consider the advent of the different social platforms (user-generated content). We believe that this can be a true African content space where it’s not only about aggregation, but it gives opportunities to creators to utilise the platform to get their content out to the rest of the world.

“If you look at all the global platforms, there isn’t one that comes from our continent. We believe that as the public service media broadcaster, there’s an opportunity for SABC to do that because the audiences have given us their vote by coming onto our platform, registering and using it daily. With the data that we’ve got, we know that the future is good.”

Digital migration needle

During her presentation, the SABC CEO touted the role of satellite in supporting South Africa’s analogue switch-off, thus completing the broadcasting digital migration (BDM) programme.

South Africa is still in the process of finalising its BDM programme, after missing the International Telecommunication Union’s June 2015 deadline for all countries to switch from analogue to digital TV.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, together with its entity Sentech, is the project lead for the programme.

The analogue switch-off and installation of government-subsidised set-top boxes are key pillars of the years-long-delayed project.

Chabeli explained that satellite remains central to the SABC’s strategy, providing scale, reach and resilience for live events and news. For example, new standards like digital video broadcasting-native IP and multi-orbit networks enable satellite to amplify OTT streaming, lower data costs and extend connectivity to rural areas, among others.

She noted that satellite-based OTT has potential to contribute to the improvement of broadcast digital migration.

“Those who live in this country know that the biggest debate in the last couple of years has been the migration and analogue switch-off. We haven’t thoroughly switched-off yet, but we are saying the satellite conversation allows us to fast-track the analogue switch-off discussion.”

The CEO also noted that in a hybrid and multi-platform world, some audiences have already migrated themselves. “That’s what connectivity and the advent of satellite technologies have done.

“We [the SABC] are now available on other platforms, for example, DStv and OpenView, which are satellite platforms. Therefore, they’ve fast-tracked digital migration. When we inculcate and we bring in those new technologies, we believe this migration will happen at a faster rate.”