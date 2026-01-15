Sage deploys its Copilot in Sage Operations to strengthen supply chains

Sage Copilot has been deployed in Sage Operations to bolster manufacturing and distribution teams within the supply chain.

Sage has deployed its Copilot in Sage Operations (formerly Sage Distribution and Manufacturing Operations) to help make supply chains more efficient. The Copilot surfaces timely insight on key operational, fulfilment and customer issues.

Sage Operations is a cloud-based solution for manufacturing and distribution businesses that unifies sales orders, inventory, procurement, fulfilment and customer communication into one connected workflow.

According to Sage, manufacturers and distributors continue to feel pressure to improve visibility and act before problems escalate.

The company suggests the introduction of Sage Copilot offers manufacturing and distribution teams a clearer and more proactive way to manage daily operations.

It adds that teams would be able to spot issues earlier, make faster decisions and maintain consistent performance across fulfilment and supply chain activity.

Teams can identify potential delays and bottlenecks earlier, understand the drivers of operational risk and act sooner to protect timelines and service levels, the company explains.

According to the company, insights are delivered directly into existing workflows, so staff can prioritise tasks, resolve issues quickly and maintain consistent service quality without switching between systems or relying on manual checks.

This improves performance in environments where speed, accuracy and responsiveness are essential for customer satisfaction and revenue protection.

More agentic workflows

Sage cites Gartner analysis, which predicts that 25% of supply chain KPI reporting will be powered by GenAI models by 2028, and believes this update is a key step in that direction.

The technology company asserts that this update lays the foundation for a broader network of intelligent operational agents embedded across the manufacturing and distribution life cycle.

These agents will not only flag emerging issues but will increasingly take on routine decision and action work that currently occupies operational teams.

As these capabilities evolve, organisations can expect fewer manual checks, faster responses to fulfilment risks and stronger customer relationships. This is enabled by domain-specific assistants that are built directly into workflow and designed to support the way operational teams work every day.

Rob Sinfield, SVP, ERP at Sage, said: “Manufacturers and distributors need tools that cut through complexity, not add to it. Sage Copilot gives teams a clearer view of emerging risks so they can act before problems escalate and safeguard service quality. By bringing trusted AI into everyday operational decisions, it strengthens performance where speed, accuracy and customer expectations matter most.”