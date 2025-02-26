Salesforce, Google strengthen ties, bringing Agentforce and Gemini together

Google Cloud and Salesforce team up to bring Agentforce, Gemini together.

Salesforce and Google have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership, which will enable customers to build Agentforce AI agents using Google Gemini, and to deploy Salesforce on Google Cloud. According to a joint statement, this expanded partnership provides crucial flexibility, empowering customers to develop tailored AI solutions that meet their specific needs, rather than being locked into a single model provider.

The expansion builds on their existing collaboration, which enables seamless data sharing between Google BigQuery and Salesforce via zero copy technology. This gives businesses the AI, data and trust they need to integrate autonomous agents into their operations.

“Through our expanded partnership with Google Cloud and deep integrations at the platform, application and infrastructure layer, we're giving customers choice in the applications and models they want to use," said Srini Tallapragada, president and chief engineering and customer success officer at Salesforce.

“Salesforce offers a complete enterprise-grade agentic AI platform that makes it easy to deploy new capabilities and realise business value fast. Google Cloud is a pioneer in enterprise agentic AI, offering some of the most powerful, capable models, agents and AI development tools on the planet. Together, we are creating the best place for businesses to scale with digital labour.”

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, added that Salesforce’s selection of Google Cloud as a major infrastructure provider means enterprise customers can now deploy some of their most critical applications on Google's secure, AI-optimised infrastructure with minimal friction.

“Our mutual customers have asked us to be able to work more seamlessly across Salesforce and Google Cloud, and this expanded partnership will help them accelerate their AI transformations with agentic AI, state-of-the-art AI models, data analytics and more.”

According to a study from Salesforce, agentic AI isn’t just emerging, it’s already here and represents a $2 trillion market opportunity. The study also revealed that 84% of CIOs believe AI will be as significant to businesses as the internet.

According to the partners, the benefits of the expanded partnership are as follows:

Agentforce will be able to use Google’s Gemini models, allowing agents to work with images, audio and video, handle more complex tasks using Gemini’s multi-modal capabilities and two-million-token context windows, and act using real-time insights and answers grounded in Google Search with Vertex AI.

Salesforce Service Cloud will become more tightly integrated with Google Customer Engagement Suite, bringing enhanced AI-enabled contact centre capabilities, including real-time voice translation, intelligent agent-to-agent handoffs, personalised agent recommendations and AI-driven conversational insights across all channels.

Salesforce’s Agentforce, Data Cloud and Customer 360 apps will run on Google Cloud infrastructure, with access to new regions and simplified procurement through the Google Cloud Marketplace.

This partnership goes beyond core product integrations to deliver a more connected and intelligent data foundation for businesses. Salesforce and Google Cloud say they are committed to ongoing innovation and deeper collaboration to empower businesses with even more solutions.