Samsung adds 24/7 emergency tool to more Galaxy devices

[Caption] Samsung SA extends SOS+ to more Galaxy devices.

Samsung South Africa has expanded its device-embedded 24/7 emergency support tool to a wider range of Galaxy devices.

Provided by AURA, Samsung SOS+ allows users to connect with emergency responders in critical situations.

In an emergency, it geolocates the user and dispatches the nearest private security or medical response unit. Users can also trigger support through the “in case of emergency” list, the app, SMS, or a toll-free number.

In July, AURA founder and CEO Warren Myers told ITWeb that his company had inked a partnership with the South Korean electronics giant.

The agreement would see the security and medical response platform embedded in Galaxy A56, A36 and A26 devices, followed by Galaxy A17 5G and A17.

In the statement issued yesterday, Samsung SA says the emergency response tool will now also be included to its flagship and foldable Galaxy models.

“At Samsung, we’re integrating safety into the everyday lives of our customers,” says Zahir Cajee, Mobile eXperience lead: product and commercial at Samsung Africa. “With SOS+, help is always just a few taps away, giving users greater confidence and peace of mind.”