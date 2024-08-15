Samsung expands Circle to Search to more Galaxy devices

Samsung rolls out Circle to Search to select Galaxy A series devices.

Samsung Electronics has announced the availability of Circle to Search with Google for select Galaxy A series smartphones.

This follows the introduction of on-device artificial intelligence (AI) in January, with the Galaxy S24 series among the first to debut AI functionalities.

The Galaxy A series is a line of mid-range Android smartphones and tablets manufactured by Samsung as part of its Galaxy ecosystem.

Circle to Search, developed in collaboration with search engine giant Google, is an intuitive, gesture-driven way to search online. The feature is also available in the latest iteration of Galaxy devices – the S24 series and foldable smartphones.

As it is expanded to more Galaxy devices, Samsung says Circle to Search has evolved to enhance its usability and intuitiveness, including adding full-page translation, homework help, and QR and barcode scanning capabilities.

When Circle to Search is enabled, users can circle, highlight or tap anywhere on the screen to select the text, image or video they want to search.

With Circle to Search on the Galaxy A series, the smartphone maker aims to bring the ability to ask more complex questions to more of Samsung's product line-up.

“These updates unlock new possibilities for the Galaxy A series and reinforce our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology for more Galaxy users,” says TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We are dedicated to bringing best-in-class AI technology to a broader audience, empowering users with the option to work more efficiently, create more freely, and enjoy richer, more personalised interactions with their devices.”