Samsung in AI push with Oxford Semantic acquisition

Samsung has been collaborating with Oxford Semantic Technologies on various projects since 2018.

Samsung Electronics has acquired Oxford Semantic Technologies, a UK start-up specialising in knowledge graph technology, for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 2017 by three Oxford University professors – Ian Horrocks, Boris Motik and Bernardo Cuenca Grau – Oxford Semantic Technologies holds technological capabilities in the areas of knowledge representation and semantic reasoning.

In a statement, Samsung says knowledge graph technology stores information as an interconnected web of related ideas and process data in a manner similar to how humans acquire, remember, recall and reason over knowledge.

By integrating and connecting data, Samsung explains, this technology enhances the understanding of how people use a product or service and enables rapid information retrieval and recommendation.

As such, it is considered one of the key technologies for realising more sophisticated and personalised artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, it adds.

According to the Korean electronics giant, knowledge graph technology is challenging to implement due to the complex computations used in the process of converting dynamic and extensive real-world data into knowledge graphs and utilising them.

However, it notes that Oxford Semantic Technologies has developed and successfully commercialised knowledge graph technology that optimises data processing and enables advanced reasoning, in the cloud and on-device.

Samsung says it has been collaborating with Oxford Semantic Technologies on various projects since 2018, including investment via Samsung Ventures.

With this acquisition, Samsung believes it will secure advanced core engines for personal knowledge graphs.

These graphs integrate information and context dispersed across various services and apps, crafting a user experience that is tailor-made by becoming increasingly familiar with users’ preferences and usage, says the firm.

“We are delighted to be working with Samsung,” says Peter Crocker, CEO of Oxford Semantic Technologies. “By integrating Samsung’s expertise in user experience and data with our advanced knowledge graph and reasoning technology, we will provide Samsung’s customers with even more sophisticated personalisation.

“In addition, developing RDFox with Samsung, and being part of the larger group, will provide all of our clients with an even better product, service and support.”

“As global consumers realise their growing need for more personalised AI experiences, the acquisition of Oxford Semantic Technologies will further boost Samsung’s strong capabilities in knowledge engineering,” says Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, head of Samsung Research and CTO of Samsung Electronics.

“This acquisition is another important step forward, as we strive to deliver tailor-made AI experiences built upon our hallmark technological innovation.”