Samsung intros new foldable at ‘accessible’ price point

Samsung rolls out its thinnest and lightest foldable in the Galaxy Z Fold series.

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has rolled out the latest flagship smartphones in its foldables portfolio, including one with a “better” price point.

While it usually offers two foldable devices, for the seventh iteration, the smartphone maker unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold7,Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.

The foldable smartphones, together with the Galaxy Watch8 series, were unveiled at the Unpacked 2025 event, livestreamed from Brooklyn, New York, to an audience in Johannesburg.

Justin Hume, vice-president for mobile experience at Samsung South Africa, said the company is bringing affordability to the local foldable smartphones market.

“With the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE…we’re making it so much more accessible, creating a new fire and energy within the foldable market − something that many South Africans haven’t really had access to for some time.”

Samsung’s move comes as analysts have lamented the cost barrier of foldable smartphones, saying most are priced out of range for local consumers.

Starting at the recommended retail price of R18 499 for 128GB and R21 499 for the 256GB, the Z Flip7 FE features a 6.7-inch main display screen, and a 50MP FlexCam that enables high-quality selfies and video in flex mode.

The Now Brief feature provides several updates – including weather, daily schedules and commute alerts – on the cover screen, in a layout optimised for the Z Flip7 FE’s compact form.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.

Staying in the pocket-sized range is the seventh iteration in the Galaxy Z Flip series. Samsung describes the Galaxy Z Flip7 as a compact AI phone with multimodal capabilities, powered by a new FlexWindow.

It blends Galaxy AI with a now edge-to-edge FlexWindow, a flagship-level camera and a compact design.

It has a 4.1-inch super AMOLED FlexWindow, which is said to be the largest on a Galaxy Z Flip. The main display screen is 6.9-inches, and the device weighs 188g and measures 13.7mm when folded.

In comes with 4 300mAh battery, powered by a 3nm processor, as well as a dual rear camera system that includes a 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide lens.

“The Galaxy Z Flip7 is proof that big intelligence can come in a small, pocket-sized form factor,” said TM Roh, president and acting head of the Device eXperience at Samsung Electronics.

The recommended retail price for the Galaxy Z Flip7 is R24 999 for 256GB, while the 512GB model has a price tag of R29 499.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7.

At Unpacked 2025, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Z Fold7 − its main flagship in the foldables arena.

The company says the device is the “thinnest and lightest” Galaxy Z Fold series, to date. It features the new One UI 8 as its foundation.

It has a 200MP main camera, weighs 215g, is 8.9mm thick when folded and 4.2mm thick when unfolded. The device has an 8-inch main display screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, Google’s Gemini Live, circle to search, as well as4 400mAh dual battery.

“This next chapter of foldables brings together design and engineering, with AI built specifically for the foldable form. It gives people the ‘ultra’ experience they want – powerful, immersive, intelligent and portable, all in one,” noted Roh.

Hume added: “We are now entering an era where AI is not simply an add-on; it is a core of the UI [user interface] that is being brought to market in the Galaxy Z Fold.

“When it is paired with advanced mobile technology like we have in the foldables, it transforms everything about that experience. From multimodal experiences, to deep levels of personalisation that predicts what you need next, that is the promise that is coming forward now.”

The 256GB Galaxy Z Fold7 model has a recommended retail price of R42 499, while the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold7 will retail for R45 999 and the Galaxy Z Fold7 1TB is priced at R49 999.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 devices and Galaxy Z Fold7 will be available from 25 July.