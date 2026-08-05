Samsung, Tshimologong mark latest intake of software development training

Some of the graduates from the sixth intake of the Samsung and Tshimologong software development programme.

Eighteen students from the sixth intake of the software development programme recently graduated from the industry-sponsored initiative, which is funded by Samsung in collaboration with the Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct in Braamfontein.

The one-year programme, launched in 2020, is aimed at developing future tech start-ups and growing quality software development skills for SA. It forms part of Samsung's Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP), introduced in 2019.

During the programme, students worked in teams to develop projects that address societal problems through digital innovation. The interns underwent intensive, fast-paced training and gained market-relevant experience intended to improve their employability.

The programme was established in response to youth unemployment and the challenges ICT graduates face in finding software development jobs. Many employers require candidates to have between two and four years of relevant experience before they can secure employment.

According to Tshimologong, 71 students from the first five groups completed the programme, and the overall absorption rate across all six groups is 79%, following the completion of cohort six at the end of June 2026.

Mark Harris, CEO of Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, said the partnership with Samsung is rooted in developing high-end digital skills that create tangible opportunities for unemployed youth.

"In a market where even graduates with degrees and diplomas struggle to find employment, this programme bridges the critical gap between academic theory and industry readiness,” he said.

Harris added that the programme has evolved to reflect the transformation AI is bringing to software engineering. “We place enormous importance on ensuring that our graduates are not only proficient in core development skills, but are equally fluent in AI-assisted development, automation and the new ways of working that define the modern tech industry. In doing so, we are not simply preparing them for the jobs of today – we are positioning them to embrace and lead in the future of work."

Nicky Beukes, EEIP project manager at Samsung, said the company's approach to ICT education and training consistently ensures that graduates are well prepared for real-world challenges.

"All the effort put into this programme provides us with a group of Samsung alumni graduates that now have a competitive advantage in the broader technology industry,” he said.

Beukes added that Samsung’s collaborative efforts with institutions such as Tshimologong are not only about ensuring the successful completion of ICT training. "Mainly, these partnerships seek to enhance employment prospects that will help in addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by the country’s youth and their respective communities.”