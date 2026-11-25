BlueVision appoints Quintin Clark as COO.

South African cyber security company BlueVision has appointed Quintin Clark as its new COO with immediate effect, to help support its international expansion into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada.

Christo Coetzer, CEO and founder of BlueVision, says the company’s business is being driven by growing demand for specialised cyber security services, including managed detection and response, penetration testing and red teaming, incident response and advisory services.

“Growing into the UAE and Canada lets us bring our unique approach to more organisations, and appointing Quintin as COO means we can grow without compromising the quality and accountability our clients rely on,” says Coetzer.

“This is driving demand for continuous testing, monitoring and practical, accountable support, which is where we focus,” he adds.

Coetzer notes the expansion to Canada is driven by strong demand from mid-sized organisations for specialist, accredited offensive security and incident response, whereas the UAE is recognised as a mature market driven by regulation .

Clark brings more than 20 years of experience in building and scaling services businesses, as well as leading operations and sales teams. Reporting to Coetzer, he will oversee BlueVision's operations, including its service offerings, sales and revenue growth, service delivery, client and partner relationships, accreditations and operational risk .

Clark says his responsibilities will include taking the company's services to market, both directly and through its partners, and ensuring consistent service delivery throughout the client engagement process.

"Once a client signs, I'm accountable for the engagement end-to-end: scoping it properly, delivering it to a consistent standard and getting the client's sign-off that we've met the agreed outcomes,” says Clark.

He notes that South African organisations are facing an increase in ransomware, business e-mail compromise, invoice fraud and attacks targeting suppliers and third parties.

At the same time, boards and regulators are placing greater emphasis on cyber resilience, with governance frameworks such as King V and the financial sector's joint standard on cyber security and cyber resilience requiring organisations to demonstrate that their security controls are effective.

The company plans to continue developing its cyber security capabilities while establishing a stronger client base in the UAE and Canada over the next 24 months.