SA’s Parent Sense chosen for global health tech fellowship

Parent Sense team Tové de Chazal Gant and Meg Faure.

South African-founded digital platform Parent Sense has been selected to participate in the Thrive Centre Innovation Hub’s 2026 fellowship at Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

Founded by occupational therapist Meg Faure, Parent Sense supports families during pregnancy and the early years of a child’s life.

Combining developmental science, medical expertise and technology, the platform provides parents with personalised guidance on infant health, development, sleep, feeding and parental well-being through a mobile app, digital courses, expert content and AI -enabled support tools.

The Innovation Hub fellowship brings together entrepreneurs and sector leaders from around the world who are developing innovative solutions to improve outcomes for children and families, and also supports leaders working to scale solutions.

According to a statement, Faure and Parent Sense chief operating officer Tové de Chazal Gant, who have travelled to the US, will be part of the three-month product development and market access programme.

Says Faure: “If we want to change the trajectory of maternal and early childhood well-being, we need both evidence and audacity. The Thrive Fellowship creates a rare space where rigorous research and bold innovation meet, and that combination has the potential to transform systems that have failed families for far too long.”

De Chazal Gant adds: “We’ve always believed that supporting parents early is one of the most effective ways to improve long-term health and developmental outcomes. What’s been most exciting for us is seeing the data validate this: when parents engage with the right support at the right time, we see real impact for families and for the systems that support them.”

Since its launch in 2020, Parent Sense now works with several medical aids, including Momentum Health, Discovery Health and Medihelp, supporting families across the country with evidence-based guidance during the critical first 1 000 days of a child’s life.