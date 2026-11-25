José André, CEO of YOMO.

José André, CEO of South African youth-focused mobile virtual network operator ( MVNO ) YOMO (short for Youth Mobile), received the 2026 MVNO Impact Award at the MVNO Nation Global Awards, hosted recently in Alicante, Spain.

YOMO is a mobile-first platform built for South African youth, providing a mechanism to connect users to data , education, skills and opportunities linked to digital access.

The MVNO Nation Global Awards recognise leadership and meaningful contributions to the global MVNO industry.

YOMO says the recognition highlights the growing contribution of South African innovation to an evolving and increasingly competitive MVNO landscape.

According to the 2026 Africa MVNO report by Africa Analysis, SA leads the continent’s MVNO market, with a forecast that Africa’s MVNO market will grow from approximately 7.9 million subscribers in 2025 to 39.6 million by 2030.

The report says SA had approximately 4.4 million active MVNO SIMs at the end of 2025, up about 43% during the year. The research firm forecasts this could rise to about 14.4 million by 2030.

In May this year, Edward Wicks, CCO at MVNO enabler MVNE, said up to 70% of MVNOs fail to reach sustainable scale within two to three years in SA, and only 10% to 20% become strategically significant.

However, MVNE believes SA is on the cusp of a fresh wave of MVNOs because spectrum liberalisation by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa and mobile network operators (MNOs) becoming more wholesale-focused have lowered the barrier for new entrants.

"We currently have only around 4.5 million MVNO subscribers in SA," said Wicks. "Markets like the UK – with a similar population – are moving towards 15 million subscribers. We see significant growth opportunities here.”

André added: “South Africa’s MVNO landscape is entering a period of sustained expansion. This expansion is being driven by the adoption of the MVNO model largely by non-traditional telco actors such as banks, retailers and other financial services providers. This is broadly an attempt to provide bespoke or differentiated propositions to specific customer and market segments that are under-serviced by some of the conventional MNO propositions. This makes the landscape extremely competitive, especially in a market that has been historically characterised by unaffordable data costs, which are often prohibitive to lower-income consumers.”

Impact award

The MVNO Impact Award recognises leadership, innovation and individuals making a lasting contribution to the sector.

According to YOMO, the recognition comes at a time when SA’s mobile telecommunications industry is evolving, with MVNOs creating new opportunities to rethink how connectivity is delivered and experienced.

André said: “Beyond this being an individual win, I see it as a recognition of a much bigger vision and the collective work of the people, partners and teams who continue to challenge what is possible in telecommunications. This is an opportunity to demonstrate that innovation coming out of South Africa can contribute meaningfully to conversations shaping the global telecommunications industry.”

He added that the outlook for 2027 is optimistic. “We expect to see an increase in new entrants to the MVNO market driven by increased demand for differentiated consumer offerings. Emerging technologies, particularly AI and IOT, will drive this demand and improve the ability of MVNOs to better the overall customer experience.

"In the long term, we expect to see traditional MNOs play a less prominent role in the consumer segments of the domestic and global telecommunications market. This will drive the focus for traditional MNOs to wholesale, business and enablement. Increased demand for IOT connectivity will be another key driver of demand for telecommunications, creating interesting opportunities for MVNOs who could potentially better service this segment.”