SASSA readies next ‘digital era’ to fight fraud

SASSA will introduce biometric enrolment in September.

To detect and stop potentially fraudulent activities within its grant system, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) says it will deploy mandatory beneficiary biometric enrolment.

The biometric enrolment system is planned to go live from 1 September in all SASSA offices, says the agency.

According to SASSA, the move follows engagements with organised labour on a myriad of issues, which have since been successfully resolved.

The resolution, adds the agency, has paved the way for a new age for SASSA in its resolve to administer a tight and credible grant system.

SASSA CEO Themba Matlou comments: “Our plans were to commence with biometric enrolment at the beginning of the 2025/2026 financial year; however, we hit a snag, but we have ironed out the issues that delayed our plans and it is all systems go for the implementation.”

The agency notes it has committed to ramping up its efforts to improve its systems, detect and effectively root out any fraudulent elements in social grant administration.

Additionally, it is to ensure every grant recipient is verifiably authentic and that SASSA’s systems are resilient against manipulation and error, especially in cases involving forged green identity documents that frontline staff cannot reliably detect.

The biometric enrolment will also ensure reliable verification of beneficiary authenticity and proof of life, reduction in inclusion errors, streamlined documentation processes, enhanced audit outcomes and stronger record integrity, as well as public trust in the social assistance programme.

“This initiative will ensure the enhancement of risk controls, contributing to a more secure and accountable grants system, while ascertaining that social grant recipients are living individuals at the time of application.

“Grant applications captured and approved from 1 September 2025 onwards will include biometric fingerprint enrolment or facial recognition through electronic know your client.

“Applications without biometric data will be immediately put into the review cycle, notifying the client of the need to capture biometrics as per the review processes.”

SASSA confirms that the necessary infrastructure and tools have been set up in all its offices across the country, with the month of August being used to train frontline staff to ensure readiness, as well as effective and efficient implementation of the biometric enrolment.

SASSA reiterates its commitment to pay the right social grant to the eligible beneficiaries, adding that it will continue to work with all its stakeholders in strengthening and safeguarding its systems.

“[We] will not hesitate to act against any officials should they be suspected of working with anyone to defraud systems.”