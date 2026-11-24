Satellite will be one of the most impactful change-drivers in Africa, says Amazon. (Image source: iStock)

Satellite connectivity will be a “huge” enabler for the African continent’s digital economy, said Robert Koen, MD of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa.

This, as many on the continent still struggle with basic connectivity.

Koen participated in a fireside chat at Africa Tech Festival 2026, in Cape Town last week, where he discussed e-commerce opportunities, building products for local markets and Amazon’s journey locally.

When asked about the biggest opportunities for Africa’s digital economy over the next five years, he listed satellite connectivity, marketplaces and the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

“We’re already seeing having broadband access in a very rural area (an area that has never had that kind of connectivity), it becomes possible to run a business remotely. Where you’re manufacturing the product, you can get your products onto a marketplace and don’t have to be in the city. I think satellite will be one of the most impactful.

“I also think marketplaces and being able to break down a lot of the barriers [will be impactful]. We see most of the businesses that we manage within the store are women-owned. A lot of entrepreneurs are starting to discover just how easy it is, if you've got a great product, to get in front of a big audience and sell.

“In terms of AI, it’s not just the LLMs but the tools like seller assistance that’s built into our tools, or the other components that can really help you move faster and scale fast.

“I think it’s exciting and is going to be a massive unlock.”

While the MD didn’t mention specific satellite providers, Amazon has its own satellite broadband service called Amazon Leo, formerly known as Project Kuiper.

In July, it was announced that Amazon Leo will make its African debut through Herotel, beginning in South Africa.

Amazon Leo is Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network, designed to deliver high-speed internet to areas beyond the reach of fibre and fixed wireless infrastructure.

As an authorised distributor of Amazon Leo for residential customers in South Africa, Herotel will use evry to connect households and small businesses in areas where traditional telecommunications infrastructure has been impractical or unavailable.

Robert Koen, MD of Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa. (Image supplied)

Koen has been at the helm of the US-based online retail giant’s local operations since 2024.

Amazon opened shop in South Africa in May 2024, taking on established players, such as Naspers-owned Takealot and online marketplaces Bob Shop and Massmart-owned Makro Marketplace.

It’s also facing stiff competition from Chinese e-commerce players, such as Shein and Temu, in the South African market.

Amazon − including Amazon Web Services − employs more than 5 000 people in South Africa and has invested billions of dollars in the local market over the past two decades.

Last December, Koen told ITWeb that the site has expanded its product selection, growing from 22 to 28 categories, while pickup points have increased from 3 000 to 4 300 nationally.

He added that Amazon is seeing growing uptake from customers based in rural areas, with heat-map data showing order volumes reaching parts of the country traditionally underserved by large e-commerce platforms.

Commenting on the e-commerce platform’s presence on the continent, Koen clarified that Egypt was the first African market to launch Amazon, followed by South Africa.

“If you look at the continent, there are 1.6 billion people. This is a population that is mostly young, the population's growing extremely fast and we take a long-term view on this.

“South Africa is attractive. The infrastructure, stable monetary and fiscal policy make it an attractive entry point for Sub-Saharan Africa, but our focus is currently on South Africa and growing the store and we’re very early in that journey.”

While nearly 80% of South Africans are connected online, only 34% regularly shop online, presenting a massive growth opportunity for marketplaces like Amazon.

According to Koen, about 5% of retail was online when the Amazon.co.za store launched. However, that number has been on a steady rise, with some stats showing it is now closer to 10%.

“South Africans are hungry for broader selection, better value for money and just a great experience…speed and easy returns, so that's really the opportunity here and we're excited about the opportunity.”

AI in the marketplace

Asked how the company is using AI and if it’s used differently in Africa compared to other markets, Koen said there’s not much difference.

From a company perspective, he stated there’s been a big shift in how people are using AI.

“We’ve got several different tools – some very low-level and some more high-level managing agents – but every single team member is using AI.

“It’s moving so quickly that we probably won’t be talking about AI as a subject on its own because it’s just so inherent to what we do. It’s an amazing enabler, certainly for our teams, and allows us to make that customer experience better.

“Sellers can get into the seller assistant and get assistance on how to list and run their businesses. We’re using it to protect our customers as well, using it to identify fraud or payments abuse and how to speed up getting products to customers where they are.”

What’s important about the AI debate is not losing the business fundamentals, he stressed.

“AI doesn’t make an idea a great idea. It’ll help you to get there faster, help you experiment and help you do things in an easier way, but it still requires strong judgement.

“I think we just have to anchor ourselves back on those fundamentals – the customer obsession and the judgement component in our use of AI as an enabler.”